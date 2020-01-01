Arsenal v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal host Manchester United as Mikel Arteta seeks out his first win as Gunners supervisor.

The Spanish boss can have been crushed to see his facet throw away the result in lose in opposition to Chelsea on the weekend.

Choose up a BT Sport month-to-month cross for £25 (no contract) for stay motion from the Premier League, Champions League and extra

He should rally the troops to face United who’ve seemed sharp in latest weeks regardless of moments of inconsistency.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it’s good to find out about easy methods to watch the Arsenal v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at eight:00pm on New 12 months’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and stay stream

The sport shall be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 7:45pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 per 30 days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

In case you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

How may anyone belief Arsenal to select up a consequence this season?

Even on the point of victory, they nonetheless discovered a strategy to depart the Chelsea conflict with nothing.

With mounting hypothesis over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future and a defence unable to cease leaking targets, this can be a large probability for Man Utd to grab the factors.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-Three Man Utd