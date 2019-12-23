Arts minister stops new owner of £8m painting from taking it out of the country

By Every day Mail Reporter

An try to take away an £8million Thomas Gainsborough portray from the nation has been blocked within the hope UK gallery or museum will reserve it for the nation.

The 1773 work Going To Market, Early Morning, pictured, was bought by a personal vendor in July and its new proprietor needed to take it out the nation.

However now a brief export bar has been positioned on it to permit for cash to be raised to purchase it for the UK.

The ban is in place till March however may very well be prolonged to September if a severe fund-raising effort is made.

The work depicts a bunch travelling on horseback by way of the countryside, passing by a destitute mom with a child.

Arts minister Helen Whately stated it was a ‘superb’ portray and ‘I hope a UK buyer can be found so we can find a new home for it in our national collection’.