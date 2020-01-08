Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Manoj Tiwari Of Mocking People With Subsidy Promise

Arvind Kejriwal requested Manoj Tiwari to implement these subsidies in BJP dominated states first

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of “making fun” of the general public by promising to offer 5 instances the subsidy than the AAP authorities if elected within the upcoming polls within the nationwide capital.

Manoj Tiwari on Monday promised to offer residents 5 instances extra advantages than what the AAP-led Delhi authorities is giving.

Responding to Manoj Tiwari’s ballot promise, Arvind Kejriwal requested him to implement these subsidies first in BJP-ruled states.

“Five times more subsidy. Meaning? Instead of 200 units you will give 1000 units free. Instead of 20 thousand litres, 1 lakh litres of water will be given free? You are making fun of the public with such promises. Implement it before Delhi elections in any one BJP ruled state?” he mentioned in a tweet, tagging a information report about Mr Tiwari’s promise.