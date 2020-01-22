Arvind Kejriwal Appeals To Supporters Of Opposition Parties To Vote AAP

Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal appealed to voters of all opposition events to vote for AAP

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the supporters of all opposition events to vote for the Aam Aadmi Social gathering within the February eight meeting polls in order that the work finished within the final 5 years within the nationwide capital isn’t “undone”.

He mentioned the whole Delhi ought to vote on the idea of growth finished within the schooling and healthcare system.

“We have worked hard to improve our schools, the education system, health care… Who will take care of the education of your children, who will help you get good and affordable health care if you vote for any other party? Just give it a thought,” the chief minister mentioned whereas addressing a roadshow within the Badli constituency in assist of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav.

“So, I appeal to you all, especially those who support the Congress and the BJP… please be with your respective parties but vote for us this time. Cast your vote keeping the welfare of your family in mind,” he mentioned standing in a jeep as a whole bunch of his supporters walked alongside donning ‘aam aadmi’ caps and carrying banners of the get together.

Mr Kejriwal mentioned his authorities did loads for the individuals of Delhi in its five-year tenure however wanted extra time to finish the work pending for 70 years.

“We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi… to make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system.. but the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just 5 years. We need more time,” he mentioned.

“I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that,” he mentioned.

