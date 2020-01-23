Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow In Northwest Delhi’s Matiala

Arvind Kejriwal, atop an open yellow colored jeep, waved to the general public and shook palms with them.

Surrounded by scores of supporters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi’s Matiala Meeting constituency on Thursday.

Mr Kejriwal, atop an open yellow colored jeep, waved to the general public and shook palms with them as his roadshow moved by means of the slender lanes of the Matiala Meeting. He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.

Holding placards in assist of assorted schemes of the federal government, together with free healthcare, and electrical energy, AAP supporters danced to the tune of ”Lage Raho Kejriwal” (the get together”s anthem).

Shakuntala Devi, an 42-year-old homemaker, peeped from her window because the roadshow moved previous her home. “I am glad we have option of voting for a party like AAP in Delhi otherwise we would have been forced to cast our vote either for the BJP or the Congress. The AAP has worked more than any party I have seen,” she stated.

Two homes forward, Ramesh Gaur stated he’s additionally planning to vote for the AAP within the upcoming polls. “I am a Congress supporter but I will be voting for the AAP. It would be interesting to see if they are able to fulfil their promises made for the next five years,” he stated.

Within the final section of campaigning, Kejriwal will maintain eight “Town Hall” periods at totally different places of Delhi and also will perform common roadshows in several meeting constituencies.

Delhi Meeting polls will probably be held on February eight and the counting of votes will happen on February 11.