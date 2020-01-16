Arvind Kejriwal Hopes MLAs Who Were Denied Tickets Will Remain In AAP

Arvind Kejriwal hopes that MLAs who had been denied ticket won’t be part of the Opposition.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed hope that the 15 sitting AAP MLAs, who’ve been denied the celebration tickets for the 2020 Meeting Elections, will keep within the celebration as a substitute of becoming a member of the Opposition.

A number of stories recommend that different events are in contact with the 15 sitting MLAs who’ve been denied tickets by AAP.

“All parties will try but they are a part of our family and I hope they will remain so,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned.

The celebration has denied tickets to 15 MLAs and has fielded 24 new faces. The celebration has given tickets to 46 sitting MLAs.

Whereas Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Atishi from Kalkaji and Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar. Dilip Pandey has been given a ticket by denying it to sitting MLA Pankaj Pushkar, Raghav Chadha has been fielded instead of Vijendra Ghar and Atishi has been fielded changing Avatar Singh.