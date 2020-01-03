Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Oversee Parent-Teacher Meet In Schools

Each Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will go to colleges concurrently at 9:45am

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday will go to colleges to supervise the parent-teacher assembly (PTM), which is scheduled for January four in all Delhi authorities colleges.

Mr Kejriwal will go to the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue whereas Mr Sisodia pays a go to to the Faculty of Excellence, Dwarka.

Each the visits will happen concurrently at 9:45am.