Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari Spar After BJP Promises “5 Times” Subsidy

Arvind Kejriwal tagged Manoj Tiwari in some sharply-worded tweets. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP chief Manoj Tiwari have been exchanging jibes since yesterday after the BJP on Monday promised that it could supply 5 occasions extra subsidy than the Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) authorities on energy and water payments within the metropolis if voted to energy. It began when Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of “mocking public” by making such guarantees.

The Delhi BJP chief’s announcement on Monday got here weeks earlier than the town votes to elect its subsequent authorities. Subsidy in energy and water payments is likely one of the greatest guarantees made thus far by the social gathering, which is eyeing a comeback within the nationwide capital after 20 years.

Mr Kejriwal, in a tweet, challenged the social gathering on Wednesday to implement the subsidy in one of many BJP-ruled states earlier than meeting elections in Delhi. “Five times more subsidy… What does that mean? Instead of 200 units, you will give 1000 units free. Instead of 20 thousand litres, 1 lakh litres of water will be given free? You are making fun of the public with such promises. Implement it before Delhi elections in any one of BJP-ruled states?” he wrote in Hindi.

In a immediate reply, Mr Tiwari stated that his social gathering was able to ship “five times” extra that the ruling AAP. “Arvind Kejriwal ji, whatever claims you can make for the next five years… the BJP will deliver five times more than that after forming government in Delhi in February,” he wrote in Hindi. “Can you tell how much has each family in Delhi benefited through subsidies you offered in last five years?” he additional requested.

At the moment, Mr Kejriwal attacked the BJP as he posed a questioned to Mr Tiwari. “In Haryana, UP, how much are you benefiting every family with (subsidies in) facilties such as water, electricity, health and education?” the Chief Minister requested.

In one other put up, he shared an image shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh is taking a potshot at Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyan Chautala.

भाई @ManojTiwariMP जी हरियाणा में उप मुख्यमंत्री को बिना बिजली के काम करना पड़ता है दिल्ली में आप हज़ार यूनिट फ़्री देने की फेंक रहे हैं कम से कम अपने राज्यों में बिजली तो पूरी दे दो भाजपाईयों फ़्री का सपना मत देखो “तुमसे न हो पायेगा” https://t.co/YBDtj0rkkX — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 9, 2020

Tagging Manoj Tiwari, Sanjay Singh wrote: “In Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister has to work even when there is no electricity. While you offer free electricity, at least ensure there are no power cuts in BJP-ruled states.”

The exchanged simply comes weeks earlier than the Delhi meeting elections to be on February eight; votes might be counted on February 11.