Arvind Kejriwal On Citizenship Law, Women’s Safety At NDTV Townhall

1.5 lakh cameras have been arrange throughout Delhi and 1.5 lakh are but to be arrange. Buses ought to have marshalls, CCTVs and must also do away with darkish spots. We have to have connectivity until the final mile.

Each man, who’s a legal, is somebody’s son or brother. When he does one thing improper, the household begins shielding them. I would like all moms and sisters to cease defending them. They need to shun these males.

Nearly 50% of Delhi lives in Kacchi colonies. They did not have roads for 70 years. Many events spoke about them however did not do any work. Now we have gotten roads and water pipelines made. Sewers have been constructed in Kacchi colonies. We additionally will construct mohalla clinics there.

In Delhi, we now have doubled the schooling funds. We offered higher infrastructure. We rebuilt colleges, modified desks that had been damaged, motivated lecturers and principals and educated them overseas. Now, we now have a 96% success charge whereas non-public colleges have 93%.

One of many larger priorities is to wash the Yamuna. Now we have recognized areas the place sewage wastes are being dumped. We’ll clear the river in 5 years. You all can get pleasure from Yamuna “snan” by 2025 polls.

Many have questioned the free rides for ladies. A chief minister purchased a aircraft for himself for 190 crores. We spent solely 140 crores. So I did not purchase myself a aircraft. Paise ki kami nahi hai sarkar ke paas. niyaat ki kami hai. (Governments haven’t got an absence of funds. They lack in intentions)

After our ballot win, college students will journey without cost on authorities buses.

I do not perceive the amended Citizenship Regulation. When will Amit Shah discuss it? There are not any properties, no jobs for our kids, companies are being shut, and the federal government plans to present citizenship to 2 crore Hindus from Pakistan. First, repair your individual nation, then we’ll get others in.

Why does the centre have a lot love for Pakistani Hindus? What about Indian Hindus? I do not get this. The economic system is down, there are not any jobs for our youth. What was the necessity for this legislation?