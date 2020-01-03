Arvind Kejriwal On NDTV Townhall: “Cleaning Up Delhi, Controlling Pollution Our Priority”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a townhall assembly in Delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted clear consuming water, tackling the air pollution disaster and bettering public transport as a few of his authorities’s key priorities ought to the AAP (Aam Aadmi Occasion) return to energy within the nationwide capital. Addressing a townhall assembly within the metropolis this night, Mr Kejriwal additionally stated he was proud that his authorities had labored “with complete honesty to make the lives of Delhi’s citizens better”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP are looking for re-election after recording an enormous win in 2015; the get together received 67 of 70 seats within the Meeting. The get together launched its marketing campaign final week, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying he was assured of success. The get together additionally revealed its slogan – ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Previous 5 years have been good, preserve going with Kejriwal’).