Arvind Kejriwal Promises Job To Fireman’s Family Who Died In Fire

A day after a firefighter misplaced his life whereas dousing a fireplace in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as we speak visited his household and guaranteed monetary help and a authorities job to a member of his household.

Chatting with the media after the go to, he stated it’s due to the individuals like Amit Baliyan that the town feels protected.

“Amit Baliyan put his life at risk to protect the people from the fire. He lost his life while protecting people. The whole nation and the city is thankful to him. We all are sad after losing him. I met his wife, mother and father. All are in extreme grief. We cannot bring back Amit but we will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance and a job to a member of the family,” Mr Kejriwal stated.

He stated the firemen are courageous who put their lives on danger to guard the town each different day.

On Thursday, Mr Kejriwal had introduced the monetary help, saying “it is the least we can do as a society”.

On Thursday, the Delhi Fireplace Service acquired a name for a fireplace in a manufacturing facility at Peeragarhi at four.23 am, seven fireplace tenders have been despatched to the spot. The fireplace was adopted by a sudden blast, as a result of which the constructing collapsed.

After nine-hour lengthy rescue operation by the Delhi Fireplace Service and the Nationwide Catastrophe Response Drive (NDRF), 18 individuals, together with 15 firefighters have been rescued.

Amit Baliyan was among the many 500 new entrants within the Delhi Fireplace Service, becoming a member of the crew in June, 2019.