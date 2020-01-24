Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi Say The Same Things As Pak PM: Amit Shah

Delhi Election 2020: Amit Shah targetted Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi throughout a ballot rally (File)

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of talking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s language, House Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the ruling Aam Aadmi Get together was behind engineering riots within the metropolis over the amended citizenship legislation and the nationwide capital will probably be unsafe if they’re voted again to energy.

He additionally hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who advised a TV channel that he stood with Shaheen Bagh protesters, and mentioned the AAP has labored to disrupt peace within the metropolis.

In his double-barrel assault, Amit Shah additionally hit out on the Congress and mentioned they’ve opposed each determination – abrogation of Article 370, banning triple talaq, constructing Ram Temple – the Modi authorities has taken to date.

Addressing a rally in Matiala in west Delhi, Amit Shah mentioned, “Many a time Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi) gives a statement. Kejriwal also gives a statement. Immediately, Pakistan prime minister gives a statement.”

“If you see their statements on YouTube, you will find similarity in them. I always think, what is the relation between them. What Rahul baba and Kejriwal say, Imran Khan says the same,” he added.

He additionally accused the 2 of instigating the youth and minorities within the nationwide capital, which noticed a wave of violent protests final month over the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Get together, Amit Shah mentioned, “Delhi will not be safe if these people come to power. Those who want to engineer riots have no right to remain in power.”

He later addressed a roadshow in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi and a rally in Nangloi Jat in northwest Delhi.

Amit Shah additionally took an intention on the two events for backing the “tukde tukde gang” of the Jawaharlal Nehru College, a reference to Left-leaning college students and activists of the varsity.

The BJP up to now has focused the Aam Aadmi Get together for not giving sanction to prosecute former JNU college students union chief Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

Mr Shah took on the Delhi authorities and Arvind Kejriwal over points starting from “unclean” ingesting water to not fulfilling guarantees of giving free WiFi and stalling the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“If there is a competition in the country of making false promises, Kejriwal would definitely get the first prize. I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten,” he mentioned.

“Your vote will decide whether you want a government like that of Modi ji which works or one who constantly stages protests,” he added.

Amit Shah additionally listed out the work completed by the Modi authorities for Delhi, like regularising 1,731 unauthorised colonies. He mentioned if the BJP is voted to energy, the get together will implement 112 central authorities schemes that can profit individuals.

The House Minister mentioned for four-and-a-half years the chief minister stored saying “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let him work so development could not be done in Delhi”.

“Now, you (Kejriwal) are saying you developed Delhi in five years so ‘lage raho Kejriwal’,” he added.

On offering clear ingesting water, Amit Shah mentioned Mr Kejriwal introduced the same scheme three days after Prime Minister Modi introduced it from the Pink Fort on Independence Day final yr.

Mr Shah alleged that the nationwide capital at present will get “unclean” water. But when the BJP is voted to energy, Delhi will get water as clear as bottled one.

