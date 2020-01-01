Arvind Kejriwal “Responsible” For Cleanliness Ranking: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned areas within the NCR had been doing higher than Delhi in cleanliness.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) space was ranked the cleanest within the nationwide capital, adopted by Delhi Cantonment within the central authorities’s cleanliness survey.

The South Delhi Municipal Company (SDMC) and the North Delhi Municipal Company had been the worst performers within the metropolis, in line with the survey outcomes which had been introduced on Tuesday by Union Housing and City Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The NDMC bagged 20th rank nationally within the first quarter (April to June), whereas it slipped to the 75th spot within the second-quarter outcomes (July-September).

The East Delhi Municipal Company’s (EDMC) rating within the first quarter was 2304, but it surely improved to 1116 within the second quarter.

Whereas North MCD’s rating dropped from 2974 to 3722 within the second quarter, SDMC’s rating improved from 3871 to 1239.

Delhi Cantonment was ranked at 373 within the first quarter and improved to 156th spot within the second quarter.

Hardeep Singh Puri has blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being “solely responsible” for Delhi’s “poor” rating within the cleanliness survey.

