Arvind Kejriwal Waits His Turn At Election Office As Poll Deadline Nears

Delhi Polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal is AAP’s candidate from New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Arvind Kejriwal confronted an anxious wait on the final day for the submitting of nominations for the Delhi election as a lot of unbiased candidates beat him to the election workplace. The Chief Minister missed submitting his papers yesterday, having been delayed by his roadshow.

It was nearly all the way down to the wire with a queue of at the least 50 unbiased candidates ready to register on the Jamnagar Home in Delhi.

“We will not let Kejriwal enter,” mentioned one of many candidates, saying he would contest as an unbiased.

“He will have no option but to stand in the queue like all of us,” mentioned the aspiring candidate, claiming he had been betrayed by Mr Kejriwal once they had been a part of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption marketing campaign.

One other man within the queue mentioned he had introduced 30 extra with him and they’d all file their nomination papers.

Yesterday, he took out a mega-roadshow on his option to submitting his papers.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s candidate from New Delhi, was delayed once more as he arrived together with his household to finish the formalities.

“I was told I’ll have to file my nomination, but I said how can I leave them (his supporters at the road show) and go? I’ll go to file the nomination tomorrow,” Mr Kejriwal had instructed reporters on Monday.

The Chief Minister started his roadshow from the long-lasting Valmiki Mandir and moved via the New Delhi Constituency surrounded by AAP supporters waving brooms

The Delhi election shall be held on February eight and the outcomes shall be declared three days later.