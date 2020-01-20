Arvind Kejriwal’s “2013” Nostalgia In Tweet Before Big Delhi Roadshow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is operating for re-election in 2020 Delhi Meeting election

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started a large roadshow this afternoon, en path to submitting his nomination for subsequent month’s Meeting polls, with a nod to a rally taken out by his AAP in 2013 forward of the social gathering’s electoral debut. Shortly earlier than the roadshow began the Chief Minister tweeted, recalling the rally the AAP held from the Valmiki Mandir. A tough translation of his tweet, which was written in Hindi, reads: “It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination”.

The roadshow started at round 1 pm from the Valmiki Mandir and can finish on the Hanuman Mandir in Central Delhi, after which Mr Kejriwal will file his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency that he received in each the 2013 and 2015 polls.

Visuals of Mr Kejriwal’s roadshow present the Chief Minister standing in a slowly-moving automobile and surrounded by a sea of supporters holding brooms (the social gathering image) and chanting the social gathering’s re-election slogan “acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal (previous 5 years have been good, maintain going with Kejriwal)”.

नई दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक वाल्मीकि मंदिर से आम आदमी पार्टी के कई पड़ावों की शुरुआत हुई। 2013 में यहीं से हमने राजनीति साफ करने के लिए पहली बार झाड़ू उठाई थी। आज एक बार फिर भगवान वाल्मीकि के आशीर्वाद ले कर अपना नामांकन भरने जाऊंगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2020

The roadshow will go to the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place through Panchkuian Marg, into the Inside Circle after which in direction of the Outer Circle to Baba Kharak Singh Marg, in keeping with information company IANS. It’ll finish close to the Patel Chowk Metro Station.

Yesterday Mr Kejriwal launched what he known as a “10-point guarantee card” to voters that promised free energy, 24-hour consuming water on faucet and a world-class training to each little one. Together with it, he promised a clear surroundings, together with a clear Yamuna, and housing to each slum dweller.

The AAP, the Congress and the BJP, seen by many to be the three main gamers in subsequent month’s election, have all launched an inventory of candidates; the Congress and the BJP have launched first lists, whereas the AAP has named all its candidates.

Neither the BJP nor the Congress have, as but, named candidates in opposition to Mr Kejriwal.

The ruling AAP is in search of re-election in subsequent month’s polls after recording a large win in 2015 elections; the social gathering received 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in energy between 1998 and 2013, drawing a clean.

Earlier this month the AAP launched its marketing campaign track – “Lage Raho Kejriwal(maintain going with Kejriwal)”.

Delhi Meeting’s time period ends on February 22 and a brand new authorities should be in place earlier than that date.

Within the 2015 polls the AAP emerged with 54.three per cent of the vote share. The BJP was second with 32.three per cent and the Congress trailed with a poor 9.7 per cent

Voting will happen on February eight and counting and declaration of outcomes will occur February 11.

With enter from IANS