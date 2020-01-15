Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP announces list of 70 candidates, drops 15 sitting MLAs in Delhi polls 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is about to contest from New Delhi and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is to contest from Patparganj.PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Pictures

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Social gathering introduced the record of all 70 candidates for the February eight Delhi Meeting elections, with the Chief Minister contesting once more from New Delhi seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia once more within the fray from Patparganj.

“Best wishes to all. Don’t be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless,” Kejriwal tweeted after the discharge of the record.

The occasion has dropped 15 of its sitting MLAs and added 24 new faces in complete, together with unsuccessful 2019 Lok Sabha candidates Atishi, Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha.

All of the ministers, together with Sisodia, are additionally re-contesting from their respective seats in addition to Meeting Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal (Shahdara) and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla (Mangol Puri).

Eight girls candidates have been given the chance within the record launched by the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee.

“As many as 46 sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced… While six women were given tickets by AAP last time, we have now given tickets to eight,” information company ANI quoted Manish Sisodia as saying.

The notification of the February eight Meeting elections was launched on Tuesday and the nomination course of has additionally began. The BJP and Congress are but to disclose their playing cards.

A number of newly-joined occasion members have additionally been given ticket.

The occasion has dropped the sitting MLAs after they weren’t discovered up to speed, after a survey. It has additionally carried out a survey of the brand new names, in accordance with a celebration chief.

The chief, nevertheless, refused to enter particulars about every MLA.

Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar, who received the 2015 election by getting 51.05 per cent of the whole votes, has been changed by occasion’s unsuccessful 2019 Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Pandey.

Ram Chander, who received Bawana in 2015 with 45.39 per cent votes, has been changed by Jai Bhagwan Upkar, a former BSP councillor, who joined AAP on Monday.

Mundka MLA Sukhbir Dalal, who received with 57.22 per cent votes in 2015, has additionally been axed and former Congress member from Mundka, Dharampal Lakra, who joined AAP in 2014, fielded.

Among the many 15 names dropped, all bagged their seats in 2015 with enormous vote share.

Dalit activist Raj Kumar Anand, who rejoined the Aam Aadmi Social gathering in July 2019 after quitting it throughout the 2015 Meeting elections, has changed Patel Nagar MLA Hazari Lal Chauhan, who received in 2015 with 59.05 per cent votes.

From Hari Nagar constituency, Rajkumari Dhillon, a former Congress councillor who joined AAP on Monday, has changed sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh, who received with 58.42 per cent votes.

Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, had received the Dwarka seat with 59.08 per cent votes in 2015 however has been eliminated this time. In his place, the AAP has fielded Vinay Kumar Mishra, a Congress chief and son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra, who joined AAP on Monday together with quite a few leaders.

Ex-serviceman Surinder Singh had received the 2015 election from Delhi Cantonment with 51.82 per cent votes. He’s changed by former Indian Air Drive Sergeant and advocate Virender Singh Kadian, who had been with the occasion for the reason that starting.

One other failed Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha has changed Vijender Garg within the Rajinder Nagar constituency. Garg had received the 2015 election with 54.39 per cent votes.

Avtar Singh, who received the Kalkaji seat with 51.72 per cent votes, is changed by unsuccessful 2019 Lok Sabha candidate Atishi, who had been concerned with the AAP authorities’s training reforms.

Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congressman and a two-time MLA from Badarpur who joined AAP on Monday, has changed sitting Badarpur MLA N.D Sharma, who bought 59.three per cent votes in 2015.

From Trilokpuri, sitting MLA Raju Dhingan, who received in 2015 with 58.62 per cent votes, has been changed by occasion’s Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, who was elected to EDMC’s Trilokpuri-East ward in 2017 MCD elections.

The AAP has determined to subject one other MCD winner from Kalyan Puri ward – Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) – for the Kondli constituency instead of Manoj Kumar, who had received the seat in 2015 with 50.66 per cent votes.

From Seelampur, Abdul Rehman, additionally a MCD winner from East Delhi, has been given the ticket, changing Haji Ishraq, who received in 2015 with 51.26 per cent votes.

In Gokalpur, Surendra Kumar, a former BJP chief who joined AAP in October 2019, has changed Fateh Singh who bagged 48.71 per cent votes.

Former Congressman Shoaib Iqbal, who has been a five-time MLA from Matia Mahal from totally different events and had joined AAP on January 9, will contest from the Meeting constituency.

AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan broke Iqbal’s successful streak in 2015 by defeating him as he bagged 59.23 per cent of the votes.

Moreover changing 15 sitting MLAs, the occasion has fielded new candidates on 4 Meeting constituencies held by BJP and 5 seats which fell vacant after the sitting MLAs have been disqualified over defection.

Within the 2015 polls, whereas AAP made a clear sweep bagging 67 of 70 seats, the BJP bought the remaining three. The AAP misplaced from the Rajouri Backyard seat in 2017 in A bypoll.

The AAP had additionally disqualified 5 of its MLAs since August 2019.

Whereas Anil Kumar Bajpai, Col. Devinder Sehrawat and Kapil Mishra have been disqualified for his or her affiliation with the BJP, Sandeep Kumar was disqualified for having connections with BSP and Alka Lamba was disqualified after she joined the Congress.

Those that got tickets for the vacant seats are Parlad Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk); Dhanwati Chandela (Rajouri Backyard); Haji Yunus (Mustafabad); Durgesh Pathak (Karawal Nagar); Naveen Choudhary (Gandhi Nagar); Deepak Singla (Vishwas Nagar)Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (Sultan Pur Majra); Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (Rohini); and B.S. Joon (Bijwasan).