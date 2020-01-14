Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Names Candidates For All 70 Seats For Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency (File)

New Delhi:

With lower than a month to go for the Delhi meeting elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Occasion immediately named candidates for all 70 seats within the nationwide capital. Of this, as many as 46 legislators are repeat candidates.

The doc launched by the celebration’s political affairs committee named Manish Sisodia because the candidate from Patparganj, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Atishi from Kalkaji and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies. Whereas 15 of those turned out to be sitting MLAs, solely six contemporary names had been introduced.

The Delhi meeting elections are scheduled for February eight, and the votes will likely be counted three days later. The Election Fee has already enforced the mannequin code of conduct for the polls, which can see the ruling AAP dealing with off towards the Congress and BJP.