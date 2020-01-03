Arvind Kejriwal’s Win Was One-Time Phenomenon: PC Chacko

We’ll carry out higher than Lok Sabha elections this time: PC Chacko

New Delhi:

Congress chief PC Chacko at this time mentioned that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s win within the earlier meeting elections was only a one-time phenomenon and asserted that his help is neither everlasting nor secure.

“The 67 out of 70 seats won by Kejriwal was a one-time phenomenon. His support is neither permanent nor stable,” mentioned Mr Chacko, including that Congress will kind the federal government within the nationwide capital this time.

Elections in Delhi are due because the five-year time period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led authorities shall be coming to an finish in February 2020.

“We will get a majority. There was an incumbency factor and publicity was done against Congress. That is why Congress’s vote bank went with them AAP,” the Congress chief mentioned.

Mr Chacko additionally mentioned that the votes acquired by Congress within the Lok Sabha elections are nonetheless intact with the celebration.

“We are confident. We will perform better than Lok Sabha elections this time,” he added.