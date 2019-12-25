Arvind Subramanian Speaks To Prannoy Roy On Economy: Highlights

Arvind Subramanian mentioned the figures of GDP progress may very well be a “rosier picture than the underlying reality”

New Delhi:

Former Chief Financial Adviser to the Authorities of India, Arvind Subramanian, spoke to Dr Prannoy Roy on the state of economic system in an unique interview, saying the federal government’s figures of GDP progress – four.5 per cent – may very well be a “rosier picture than the underlying reality.” Mr Subramanian additional mentioned the financial downturn the Indian economic system is dealing with just isn’t an strange slowdown, however one thing that hasn’t been seen within the final 20-30 years.

Listed here are the highlights of Arvind Subramanian’s Interview:

Prannoy Roy– Three-four months on this one paper and it is inflicting fairly an influence however I believe it is extra after I learn it I really feel I do comply with the Indian economic system fairly carefully however I learnt so much. Let’s begin with the most straightforward straight ahead reality. Most of know this however simply put it in stark phrases simply take a look at this. Is the Indian economic system heading for ICU?