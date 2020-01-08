Arya cries in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 on 7th January 2020

Arya breaks out in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Arya is enthusiastic about speaking about her deceased brother. Rajith Kumar was speaking to others concerning the guidelines of life. In response, Arya mentioned of her brother’s life. In the meantime, Arya broke down.

Arya mentioned that her brother was a really caring individual and had no smoking or ingesting. Even the carnivores wouldn’t have eaten it. However Liver had died of cirrhosis. Arya mentioned her brother died a month earlier than her father died. Arya mentioned that everybody seems to be at their life within the gentle of their very own expertise. However as quickly as Arya began crying, Rajith Kumar stopped her argument and comforted them.