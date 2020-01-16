As Brexit Clock Ticks, UK In Ding-Dong Over Big Ben Bongs

Massive Ben is the world-famous bell in British parliament’s Elizabeth Tower.

To bong or to not bong? The query exercising Britons as they face their previous few days of EU membership isn’t about commerce or sovereignty however whether or not Massive Ben ought to ring out for Brexit.

The world-famous bell in parliament’s Elizabeth Tower has been largely silent since August 2017 whereas present process repairs, however some Brexit supporters need it to sound on exit day on January 31.

The Home of Commons authorities rejected the concept after being advised it might value as much as £500,000 (585,000 euros, $653,000), which Speaker Lindsay Hoyle famous was about “£50,000 a bong”.

However Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an enthusiastic Brexiteer with an eye fixed for a populist marketing campaign, saved the concept alive by suggesting the general public chip in via some form of crowdfunding drive.

Downing Road was cautious to not commit the federal government to creating a contribution, however donors to Johnson’s Conservative occasion instructed they’d assist.

A number of newspapers backed the concept, together with the Day by day Categorical, which declared in a front-page headline that “Big Ben Must Bong for Brexit”.

Alas, Downing Road pulled the plug on Thursday by revealing that parliamentary authorities actually weren’t allowed to crowdfund the cash.

“There may be potential difficulties in accepting money from public donations,” a spokesman advised reporters.

‘Embarrassed by Brexit’

Arch eurosceptic populist Nigel Farage, a number one campaigner for Brexit within the 2016 EU referendum, accused the federal government of being “embarrassed by Brexit and not proud of it”.

Professional-Brexit MP Mark Francois, from Johnson’s Conservative occasion, stated it was “inconceivable” that probably the most iconic clock on the planet was not used to mark such a second.

Within the eurosceptic media, there was hypothesis of a plot by anti-Brexit “Remainers” to inflate the estimated prices of Massive Ben’s bongs.

There have additionally been questions on why the bell has damaged its silence for Remembrance Sunday and New Yr’s Eve however not for Brexit.

Some Brexit supporters despaired on the marketing campaign, nevertheless, which drew widespread mockery on-line.

A parody of the Categorical frontpage went viral, questioning that with a local weather emergency and 1000’s of individuals sleeping tough in Britain, “you want to spend half a million pounds to ring a bell?”

Most ministers have maybe correctly saved out of it, with Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay saying he “would not dare” remark.

Downing Road says it’s planning occasions to mark Britain’s exit from the EU, which it known as a “significant moment in our history”.

However privately officers acknowledge the hazards of any triumphalism over a problem that continues to divide the nation.

“This is not going to be a moment of celebration for many people across the UK,” Scottish Nationwide Get together lawmaker Patrick Grady warned in parliament.

“Perhaps we should be asking the government: if they do want to hear the bell chime, for whom will the bell toll?”

– Fallacious observe –

Bell ringing has a protracted historical past in Britain, with celebrations throughout the nation marked by a peal of bells, and deaths registered with a funeral toll.

Eurosceptic group Depart.EU has known as for bells of native church buildings to ring out on February 1 “to celebrate Britain’s new-found independence”.

However clergy up and down the land stated it struck the flawed observe and the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, a consultant physique of campanologists, poured chilly water on the concept.

“There are historical moments for which bells have been rung — end of world wars, for example,” stated spokeswoman Vicki Chapman.

“Nonetheless the Central Council, as a precept, doesn’t endorse bell ringing for political causes.

“Particular person towers have discretion to ring for such events however is on a case by case foundation and usually wants permission from the incumbent.”

One other concept is now taking form.

Farage is planning an enormous rally in Parliament Sq. on Brexit day, and one main commentator instructed everybody brings alongside their very own bells to ring.