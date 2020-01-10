As buyers get serious in Denver’s southwest area, last chance for large mid-century modern designs, including two ranches

Homebuyers typically don’t begin popping out of the woodwork till the climate warms up, however that’s not the case this new yr.

“The first nine days of January, our showings have gone through the roof,” says veteran agent Jack Positive, who will present you some giant, lavishly styled mid-century-modern houses Sunday, Jan. 12, south of Hampden/U.S. 285 close to Pinehurst Nation Membership.

Six a long time after these Area Age stylings have been all the craze, “mid-mod” is the factor as soon as once more, says Positive.

“Buyers are loving the mid-century style. Look at what’s going on in Highland, Sunnyside, Sloan’s Lake — all of those builders are doing a variety of that.”

These glossy designs have a pure tie to the southwest/Jefferson County space surrounding Positive’s Harlan Pines enclave. Two miles farther south, Arapahoe Hills is an authentic mid-mod neighborhood that appeared within the 1950s, when a lot of the encompassing space started to be constructed out.

Now, south Jefferson County is without doubt one of the hardest areas of city to seek out new single-family product, notes Positive. He and his builder, Klimko Houses, discovered this uncommon, nine-site cul-de-sac for Harlan Pines, then studied some mid-mod designs by different builders, choosing options that they noticed resonating finest with present patrons.

5 of the 9 houses already went underneath contract late final yr, leaving two ranches and two main-floor master bedroom design — all of them set to ship by early spring, together with two you possibly can tour which can be prepared now.

A type of is a ranch with 2,400 completed sq. toes, together with a grasp and a second bed room/bathtub, plus a research, on the principle degree; a 3rd bed room in a completed basement; together with a further entertaining space and many unfinished house for storage or enlargement. Like all of those, the house exhibits 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass, a contemporary-style kitchen, two-way fire and classy lighting.

It’s priced at $685,000. “A lot of bang for your buck,” says Positive.

You too can stroll a big-family main-floor grasp — three,400 completed sq. toes — with a glossy open-tread staircase in metal and butcher block that leads as much as two secondary bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathtub, plus a fourth mattress/bathtub within the basement.

Each of the remaining two-story plans by Klimko present a big upstairs deck, on this case with a view throughout Colorado Academy to the close by foothills. Like others, it has a two-way fire, coated patio and a lower-maintenance yard.

The draw back of what’s trying like a really brisk market this new yr is that these 4 houses (together with one ranch priced at $655,000) received’t final lengthy, says Positive. The excellent news is that with stock strikingly low proper now, Positive will entertain the thought of a sale contingent on the sale of your present home. He additionally has some further incentives to share with you.

He’ll have finger sandwiches and different drinks and treats out Sunday, Jan. 12, midday to four p.m.

Harlan Pines’ quiet, cul-de-sac web site bordering a pocket park is somewhat laborious to seek out (Google Maps received’t present it but). Take Sheridan south from U.S. 285 just a few lengthy blocks to Lehigh Avenue, reverse Fort Logan, and head west on Lehigh till it turns north onto Harlan Road.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Publish had no position on this submit’s preparation.