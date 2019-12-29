As expelled leaders hold parallel foundation day, battle for ‘real’ Congress begins in UP

Priyanka Gandhi makes political plunge; will it save congress?













Evidently the battle for ‘actual’ Congress has begun in Uttar Pradesh as expelled senior Congress leaders, who held a parallel basis day operate in Lucknow on Saturday, have determined to carry comparable occasions in all districts after which a state-level convention in UP’s Noida.

“Some leaders in the party are making a joke of the Congress constitution. Injustice has been done to the ten senior party leaders who have been ‘expelled’ from the party. We will stand by them,” stated former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Arun Kumar Singh Munna.

Expelled Congress chief Santosh Singh stated that that they had been expelled by those that have felony antecedents. “This is the level of the disciplinary committee that does not even know the process of taking an action,” he stated.

Former minister Satyadev Tripathi stated that they’d embark on a recent battle to avoid wasting the Congress from the weather who wish to destroy the celebration.

Former MLC Haji Siraj Mehndi stated that the truth that they had been getting assist from varied districts indicated clearly that every one was not effectively within the celebration.

CongressIANS

One other expelled chief Swayam Prakash Goswami stated that the battle was between ‘asli’ and ‘naqli’ Congress leaders. “The party has been taken over by vested interests and we are being denied access to the party high command by such elements,” he stated.

Later, the leaders stated that it was unsuitable to say that they had been towards the induction of youth within the celebration.

“Most of us have come into the Congress from the student politics and we welcome the young generation. We are opposed to completely sidelining the seniors and handing over the reins of the party to those who do not believe in the Congress ideology,” stated one of many leaders.

The elders stated that regardless of their requests, they weren’t allowed to fulfill Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi throughout her Lucknow go to on Saturday and neither had been they invited for the inspiration day capabilities.

The expelled Congress leaders organised separate celebrations to mark the celebration’s 135th basis day right here on Saturday.

In November, Congress had expelled ten senior celebration leaders after they held a gathering to voice their resentment over the current state management and its fashion of functioning.

(With inputs from IANS.)