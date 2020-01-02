As Greggs launches its first vegan steak bake, Femail puts the snack to the test

With Brits speeding to style Greggs’ first ever Vegan Steak Bake, FEMAIL has put the snack that claims to be a ‘mirror of the unique’ to the take a look at.

The hotly-anticipated, meat-free pastry lastly launched throughout the UK right now, with with a roll-out at 1,300 shops, prompting 200 individuals to queue within the freezing chilly in Newcastle to get their palms on the £1.55 Quorn-based deal with.

Fabricated from 96 layers of no-butter puff pastry, the Quorn and onion gravy-based snack comes a 12 months after the chain launched its standard vegan sausage roll – however is the Vegan Steak Bake well worth the hype?

Delighted followers bragged about their purchases on social media, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Vegan steak bake from Greggs is totally wonderful I need one other 20’

Others had been much less satisfied by the aesthetics, with one buyer claiming it ‘seems to be like cat meals’ however ‘tastes nice’.

Right here, six MailOnline reporters give their verdict on the brand new savoury snack…

Greggs have lastly launched their hotly-anticipated Vegan Steak Bake, seen above, right now. It is accessible throughout the UK in 1,300 shops

Hayley

Ranking:

Hayley, pictured with the Vegan Steak Bake, mentioned the savoury deal with was ‘very spectacular’

I’m a loyal fan of the unique Greggs steak bake, so this vegan deal with had loads to reside as much as.

On the entire I used to be very impressed – I observed little distinction within the pastry; it was crisp and scrumptious.

The beneficiant filling itself was additionally very tasty; the gravy had the distinctive peppery notes of the standard steak bake, and it did carry a convincing meaty flavour.

The one tell-tale signal for me was the feel – I missed the chunks of steak, as a result of this was extra like mince whenever you bit into it.

However if you’re eager to present ‘Veganuary’ a go, I’d undoubtedly advocate this as a yummy various.

Joe

Ranking:

Joe (pictured) mentioned Greggs’ new providing was a ‘huge win’ for the UK agency, with the savoury snack boasting an ‘intense “meaty” flavour’

The vegan steak bake is superb. Regardless of being exceptionally scorching it was scrumptious – filled with an intense ‘meaty’ flavour.

Its one draw back is it lacks a little bit of the feel of steak – extra of a mince – however it’s full of flavour and the feel shouldn’t be sufficient to knock its grade, in my view.

If you happen to gave it to a dedicate anti-Quorn carnivore there is no approach they might be capable to inform its vegan and it’s a more in-depth analogue to the meat-filled model than the vegan sausage roll is to its meaty relative – each huge positives.

I do not know how they make the pastry with out dairy but it surely was additionally superb.

A giant win for Greggs, from an enormous Greggs fan.

Harriet

Harriet (pictured) – a vegetarian and a ‘large fan of Greggs’ – was ‘delighted’ after attempting the Vegan Steak Bake

Ranking:

I’ve lengthy been an enormous fan of Greggs, in addition to being vegetarian, so I used to be delighted once I heard that the bakery had been releasing a vegan steak bake.

And I’ve received to say, it does NOT disappoint.

I loved the peppery flavour of the bake and the moist gravy filling, though my chunk appeared to lack somewhat of the Quorn filling promised.

I’m unsure it deserves a full 5/5 score, as a result of the puff pastry felt somewhat greasy, however all-in-all it was a scrumptious baked deal with, and one I’d undoubtedly tuck into once more.

Jonathan

Ranking:

It’s not dangerous – I used to be a bit disenchanted that the ‘steak’ was simply mince. I a lot want the vegan sausage roll which I don’t suppose tastes that a lot totally different from the unique porky model, apart from much less buttery pastry.

Likewise, the pastry on the steak bake was not as buttery as the unique however the filling was a bit common – all I might style was salt and gravy granules, and possibly a slight trace of carrot, which I may need simply imagined.

I like Greggs however I don’t suppose I’ll be shopping for this on my subsequent go to – until I’m in one among my “I feel guilty about eating cows” moods.

Terri-Ann (pictured left) mentioned the ‘pastry was pretty and smooth and wasn’t flaky’, whereas Jonathan (proper) felt disenchanted by Greggs’ providing and admitted that he possible would not purchase it

Terri-Ann

Ranking:

Pastry was pretty and smooth and wasn’t flaky – which is usually a problem with different baked items. The filling was wealthy and was moist.

There didn’t appear to be a lot of the meat free chunks within the filling although and most of it appeared to have been taken up by the gravy-like substance.

Lara (seen above) had excessive hopes for the Vegan Steak Bake and wasn’t disenchanted

I believe the meat free substitute was extra of a mince texture than that of chunks of it.

I felt it was somewhat bit salty, however one of many good issues about that is that it didn’t go away a foul/bizarre style in your mouth like numerous different meat-free merchandise usually do.

Lara

Ranking:

After all of the hype of the vegan sausage roll, I had excessive hopes for the meat-free steak bake.

And as quickly as I’d taken the primary chunk I knew Greggs hadn’t compromised on flavour – it was well-seasoned and nonetheless tasted meaty.

I’ve by no means tried the meat steak bake, however I’m unsure I might inform the distinction. I’m wanting ahead to attempting all the opposite Veganuary treats, however they’ve received loads to reside to this point.

A Greggs spokesman mentioned: ‘Greggs has lastly put an finish to months of hypothesis by confirming the drop of its Vegan Steak Bake which hits outlets right now.

‘The brand new Vegan Steak Bake implies that the UK’s vegans, flexitarians and Meat-Free Monday advocates can get pleasure from a substitute for one among Greggs’ iconic menu objects.

‘The Vegan Steak Bake has been created to reflect among the authentic Steak Bake’s traditional options, together with 96 layers of sunshine and crisp puff pastry, however as a substitute is made with Quorn items, diced onions and a gravy filling.’

How does Greggs’ vegan competitors measure up? FEMAIL put Subway’s MEATLESS meatball marinara to the take a look at… Subway has right now unveiled a vegan model of its much-loved meatball marinara sandwich, changing into the most recent chain to leap on the ‘Vegananuary’ bandwagon. The sandwich is a plant-based tackle Subway’s signature meatball marinara, which is crammed with meatballs, cheese and oozing tomato sauce. However simply how does the sub – which comes with vegan cheese and ‘meatless’ meatballs – measure up? Right here, 5 MailOnline reporters put the sandwich to the take a look at… Subway has launched a vegan model of its iconic meatball marinara sandwich (pictured) because it turns into the most recent chain to leap on the ‘Vegananuary’ bandwagon Harriet – 1/5 As a vegetarian I am at all times looking for new meatfree meals on the excessive road – so I hate to confess that I am actually disenchanted with this subway. Firstly there is a severe missing of bread to filling ratio, that means there’s simply not sufficient meaty, tasty goodness contained in the bap. Most of the tasters had been left bitterly disenchanted with the meatball sub, which had a mean score of two/5 However the meatballs which can be hidden inside are dry, and there is a severe lack of sauce. In the meantime the vegan cheese can also be repulsive in flavour. This sandwich was poor from the beginning, it isn’t one which I will be attempting once more. Claire – 2/5 It tastes like what I’d think about a sandwich crammed with canned ravioli would style like – candy, soggy, and mistaken. Those that want to have the style of meat will probably be bitterly disenchanted. There are a lot better vegan faux-meat merchandise to strive on the market. Hayley – three/5 The important thing factor I observed in regards to the vegan Meatball Marinara was the shortage of tomato sauce. That is often such a key part within the meat model, however the stingy coating meant the sub felt actually dry. The meatball itself was comparatively flavoursome, due to mixture of spices, and the cheese helped enliven the remainder of it, even when it did style a bit like a budget plastic-esque squares you purchase from the grocery store. Vegetarian Harriet mentioned she did not just like the bread to filling ratio, and known as the meatballs ‘dry’ and vegan cheese ‘repulsive’ I am unsure if the bread itself is vegan – whether it is it was good as I could not actually inform the distinction and loved the combination of seeds. I am unsure I would rush out and purchase this for a lunchtime deal with, but it surely’s good to have Vegan-uary choices in the event you get determined. Siofra – 1/5 I’m not an enormous carnivore and would by no means eat a daily meatball sub, so I used to be wanting to see if the vegan model might tempt me. Sadly, you might inform that the ‘meatballs’ had been dry simply by taking a look at them, which was not begin, and my suspicions had been confirmed as quickly as I took a chunk. They had been additionally fairly tasteless too. This sandwich undoubtedly wants far more sauce to present it flavour, however the bread appeared fairly limp, so I can see why including further would have made all of it too soggy. The vegan cheese had an unappealing glue-like consistency too. I can think about followers of the unique model feeling very cheated. Jessica – 2/5 As a eager eater of all issues vegan and vegetarian, I used to be wanting ahead to attempting this plant-based sub. However I used to be severely disenchanted. The meat-free deal with lacks any actual flavour and is a bland providing that actually fails to imitate the unique. Whereas it’d look the half, the savoury snack forgoes any actual sauce, regardless of the standard meatball marinara being doused in a thick, tomato-based one. All in all, I wouldn’t be shopping for this sooner or later.