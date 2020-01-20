As Harry flies to Canada to earn millions, Peter Phillips is advertising milk on TV

The Queen’s grandson is utilizing his royal connections to promote milk on Chinese language TV.

In a recent twist to the row over Harry and Meghan in search of ‘monetary independence’, Peter Phillips seems in two adverts for a state-owned dairy agency.

The 42-year-old son of Princess Anne is seen holding a glass of milk in entrance of a stately house, with the caption: ‘British Royal Member of the family Peter Phillips.’

‘British royal member of the family Peter Phillips’ — how Anne’s son is introduced on the advert he indicators off

Thirsty work: Phillips takes a swig of milk

Drink, sir: A ‘Palace’ footman serves Phillips his drink on a silver salver

Mr Phillips, who grew up on his mom’s property in Gloucestershire, boasts within the advert of being introduced up on Jersey milk from the herd at Windsor.

A spokesman for Longleat Home, the Wiltshire property used within the industrial, stated permission had not been granted.

The revelation will intensify the row about ‘royals for hire’, because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their new lives.

Harry and Meghan have needed to promise to not use their HRH titles to money in as they set about turning into ‘financially impartial’.

Mr Phillips and his sister Zara have by no means had HRH standing, and each have come underneath scrutiny up to now for the way in which they earn cash.

Stately house: The huge nation pile seen within the advert seems to be Longleat Home in Wiltshire, full with a royal carriage (circled)

He and his Canadian spouse Autumn Kelly bought their 2008 wedding ceremony to Hiya! journal.

And final 12 months he held conferences with vibrant Chinese language entrepreneur Dr Johnny Hon over a attainable launch of a horse-racing non-public members’ membership in Hong Kong.

Yesterday it emerged that the newest scheme for Mr Phillips – a primary cousin of William and Harry – has been to advertise ‘Jersey Contemporary Milk’ in commercials proven on tv in Shanghai.

The possibly profitable promotion may very well be value tens of 1000’s of kilos. Mr Phillips didn’t reply to questions final night time, together with as as to whether he was paid.

Two movies have been proven on Dragon TV. Filming seems to have been final 12 months. The makers have spliced collectively footage of Longleat Home with a reproduction of the state coach utilized by the Queen on state events, giving the movie a regal really feel.

Nagging doubts: A behind-the-scenes video reveals the advert was in reality filmed utilizing green-screen trickery – however the horse is actual, not less than

The Jersey milk is bought by a multinational company known as Shiny Dairies, which is in the end owned by the Shanghai municipal authorities.

In his advert, Mr Phillips gushes: ‘Shiny Dairies has acquired a incredible status throughout China and outdoors of China as effectively, for producing top quality dairy merchandise.’

The 30-second advert in Chinese language opens with a set of intricate wrought-iron gates opening to a sweeping drive as much as a palatial English nation home.

A second later, viewers see Peter Phillips, wearing a black bow tie and dinner jacket, peering out of a excessive window.

Then the digital camera switches to an outdoor view once more, exhibiting a horse-drawn landau resembling the state coach drawing as much as the grand set of stone steps.

Recollections: Phillips – introduced right here with a milk churn – tells how ‘there was a herd of Jersey cattle at Windsor… we have been introduced up on it’

The gilded scene suggests Mr Phillips is watching the arrival of the monarch at a royal palace.

The following clip exhibits an opulent drawing room with a butler approaching Mr Phillips bearing a bottle of milk and glass on a silver platter.

A Chinese language voice, apparently dubbing Mr Phillips, says: ‘I like to drink Jersey Milk.’ Because the butler nods Mr Phillips takes an extended gulp of milk from a glass.

With classical music enjoying, the scene turns to an aerial view of inexperienced rolling hills, with the caption in Chinese language: ‘The royal property of Britain – Jersey Island’.

Though the Channel Island of Jersey is a Crown dependency, it’s not often described as a part of the royal ‘property’.

Idyllic: The advert cuts to a grazing herd of cattle

Then follows a tranquil scene of 5 Jersey cows munching on grass in what seems to be a mountainous terrain with snowy peaks, with the Chinese language voice saying: ‘For hundreds of years, the Jersey cows are protected by British legislation.’

The advert introduces the Chinese language model of Jersey milk, named Guangming Zhiyou. It seems that is produced from a herd of ‘pure breed’ Jersey cows in China.

Mr Phillips subsequent seems, in an expensive-looking three-piece go well with, opening the door of a fridge full of bottles of ‘Jersey Cattle’ milk. ‘Contemporary is what I would like,’ says the voice. ‘Take pleasure in freshness and richness.’

The Chinese language captions on the display translate as: ‘High quality British product’ and ‘That is the recent milk I like to drink.’

Accompanying the advert is a one-and-a-half-minute video in English, which seems to point out Mr Phillips making the advert and explaining his position.

‘Hiya, my title is Peter Phillips,’ he begins. If Chinese language viewers don’t recognise him, the following scene exhibits the Queen’s golden landau trundling into view.

Mr Phillips waxes lyrical about his love of ‘sampling different cultures’, earlier than telling viewers: ‘As kids, we used to spend so much of time down on the dairy. There was a herd of Jersey cattle at Windsor and we have been introduced up on it.

‘And it was at all times a lot fuller of flavour, a lot creamier, than different milks that we had rising up. That has one thing to do with the way in which the cows are bred.’

He says the ‘effectively sorted’ cows ‘do produce incredible milk’, because the digital camera exhibits him taking appreciative sips from a glass and nodding contentedly.

Mr Phillips says: ‘It is a privilege for me to have the ability to symbolize Shiny Dairies on this thrilling new mission to carry jersey milk to China. Hopefully it is going to be an enormous success.’ There’s a enormous marketplace for high quality milk in China and Shiny Dairy & Meals Co Ltd is without doubt one of the main firms there.

Taking a break: Phillips enjoys a drink whereas searching on the Shanghai skyline

Final night time Buckingham Palace declined to remark. A supply stated the royal landau within the movie was a ‘reproduction’ of the Queen’s coach and identified that Mr Phillips had by no means held a royal title nor been a working member of the royal household.

The supply stated he was a personal particular person, and prompt it will not be for the palace to touch upon his non-public enterprise.

Sources insisted Mr Phillips was not buying and selling on his royal connections, saying the phrase ‘royal’ was not used.

Nonetheless the Chinese language advert prominently describes him as ‘British royal member of the family Peter Phillips’.

Mr Phillips didn’t reply to requests for remark.