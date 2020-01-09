“As If Bandit Stopped Us At Gunpoint”: Nobel Laureate On Kerala Incident

Michael Levitt acquired the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Alappuzha:

The houseboat of Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt was blocked within the backwaters right here for a while by commerce union activists, who have been on a nationwide strike towards the Centre’s “anti-labour” insurance policies on Wednesday.

Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist and a professor of structural biology on the Stanford College in america, mentioned the incident despatched a nasty message to vacationers.

Mr Levitt, who was in Kerala as a state visitor, additionally mentioned he felt as if a bandit had stopped his spouse and him at gunpoint. Police mentioned Mr Levitt, who acquired the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was in Alappuzha along with his spouse and so they have been stopped by the protesters close to Kainakary.

“Being stopped by criminals on the backwaters sends a very bad message to tourists. It is as if a bandit stopped us at gunpoint and delayed us under the threat of force for one hour,” Levitt wrote in an e mail to his tour agent at Kottayam.

Within the e mail, which was later launched to the media, he additionally mentioned the one that blocked them “ignored all arguments that tourists were exempted” from the strike.

“This person, who did this, ignored all arguments that tourists were exempted and that I am a VIP guest of the Kerala government. He was obviously acting, knowing that he was safe from prosecution. Sadly, this makes me fear that India is sinking into lawlessness,” Levitt wrote within the e mail.

The police registered a case after the houseboat house owners filed a criticism on this regard.

Reacting to the incident, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran mentioned the federal government would take robust motion. “Strong action will be taken against those anti-social elements who stopped the boat. Levitt was here as a guest of the state government. The government had made it clear that the tourism industry was exempted from the strike,” he mentioned.

Commerce union leaders had additionally introduced that the strike wouldn’t have an effect on the tourism trade.

Ten commerce unions, together with the INTUC, the AITUC and the CITU, had referred to as for the nationwide strike to protest towards the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation insurance policies of the Centre and press for a 12-point calls for of the working class, regarding minimal wage, amongst others.