As JNU Student Leader Was Bleeding, 2 Police Cases Filed Against Her

Greater than 30 college students and lecturers have been injured in Sunday’s mob assault at JNU.

Three circumstances have been filed by the police in reference to violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU), however none of those identify the masked attackers who barged into the campus on Sunday night and attacked college students and lecturers with sledgehammers and iron rods. Two of the circumstances identify the JNU college students’ president Aishe Ghosh and different college students injured within the mob assault. The third case was filed towards unnamed individuals a day after the mob assault.

The 2 circumstances towards Aishe Ghosh and different college students have been filed on January 5 at round eight:40 pm – one seems to be backdated to a day earlier than — when the masked mob was nonetheless on campus, attacking college students, lecturers and vandalizing hostels. The circumstances, filed on the grievance of the JNU administration, cost Aishe Ghosh and 26 different college students with vandalizing the server room of the college twice and attacking safety guards throughout registration of scholars for the winter semester.

The JNU college students’ union had been protesting towards a hostel payment hike and had allegedly barged into the server room to cease the registration course of on Sunday afternoon. There have been clashes between Left college students and ABVP on the time.

Hours later, Aishe Ghosh was left bleeding closely after the brutal mob assault and needed to be taken to hospital.

The First Data Report, filed even whereas she was being attacked, says: “…since the entire registration process was halted due to the lockdown on the CIS (communication and information) office, an effort was made by the CIS staff with the help of JNU security guards to open the office at 6am in the morning of 4th Jan 2020. At this time the following indulged in physical violence, pushed the lady guards, verbally abused them & threatened them with dire consequences if they would open the lock of the CIS office.”

The college had complained that the scholars “illegally trespassed the university property with the criminal intention to damage the public property. They damaged servers and made it dysfunctional. They also damaged fiber optic power supplies and broke the biometric systems inside the room.”

The masked attackers, nonetheless, are but to be recognized or named in any case. Although JNU college students have accused the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of involvement within the assault of their complaints to the police and a few faces could be recognized from safety digital camera footage, the FIR names no particular person or group.

