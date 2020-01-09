As PM Modi Stays Away, Assam To Launch Khelo India Games Today

Khelo India: Northeast scholar teams already warned of widespread protests if PM Modi made an look

Guwahati, Assam:

A month after Guwahati witnessed bloody clashes over the Citizenship Modification Act, it introduced a really contrasting image on Thursday. Many components of town had been decked up for the third version of the Khelo India youth video games, set to be launched immediately, with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adorning each banner, poster and placard put up for the event.

PM Modi will nevertheless, not inaugurate the occasion regardless of being invited by the Assam authorities. The rationale, official sources instructed HEARALPUBLICIST, was “lack of time”. “There was no plan of the PM to come to Assam in the last one month. We did invite him for Khelo India, but it was never confirmed and he turned it down on the first day itself,” Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Critics suppose in another way. Assam has witnessed sustained protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act by way of the month, and Northeast scholar teams have already warned of widespread protests if PM Modi makes an look.

Final month’s violent protests had resulted within the authorities imposing a curfew on many components of Assam, together with Guwahati. 5 individuals had been killed in police firing, and peasant rights activist Akhil Gogoi and two associates had been arrested by the Nationwide Investigation Company and booked below the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act. A nine-day web clampdown imposed on the state was withdrawn solely by way of a Gauhati excessive court docket order.

It was within the backdrop of this situation that the administration went about making preparations for Khelo India. However the initiative didn’t assuage the emotions of these opposing the citizenship regulation, particularly the All Assam College students’ Union (AASU) and North East College students’ Union (NESO).

“We are not against sports. Sports will happen and agitations will continue. But whenever PM Modi comes, he will face protests until he scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act,” stated AASU advisor Sammujjal Bhattacharyya.

Whereas agitating teams organised a minimum of 400 agitations throughout Assam prior to now month, the BJP responded by taking out large rallies and aligning its most important opponent – the Congress – with unlawful Muslim migrants. “Ninety per cent of Congress MLAs are descendants of Bangladeshis. The Congress had made four Arabic college and several madrassas,” Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed in an enormous BJP peace rally at Dhemaji on January 9.

On Thursday, the Congress hit again. “Himanta Biswa Sarma should prove his allegation or apologise. The predecessors of Congress MLAs have come from what was East Bengal in British India. Therefore, fathers migrated from one British India state to another, which is Assam,” stated Debabrata Saikia, chief of the opposition in Assam.

Many non-political personalities on the forefront of the agitation declare that the agitation has now advanced right into a battle in opposition to the BJP. “The Assamese people are angry with this government and that is why this uprising is happening. Hopefully, they will face defeat in the next election,” stated singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who has been on the forefront of anti-Citizenship Modification Act protests.

In the meantime, the state authorities has opened communication traces with the centre in a bid to show the tide in its favour once more. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to have a look at methods to regain misplaced floor in Assam.