As posh paint Farrow & Ball racks up losses, there will be tears in genteel drawing rooms across UK

Have you learnt your Elephant’s Breath out of your Lifeless Salmon? Your Arsenic out of your Vert de Terre?

With its absurd color names, Farrow & Ball has lengthy been the go-to paint firm for yummy-mummies hoping to the touch up a wall with a splash of Bancha (inexperienced) or Radicchio (pink).

However whereas its middle-class credentials stay impeccable, the West Nation agency’s latest set of accounts all of the sudden look a shade worrying.

The agency, identified for its absurd color names, final yr reported losses of £26.6 million, a rise of just about 5 per cent from 2018 (file picture)

Following the closure of quite a lot of Homebase shops, the agency final yr reported losses of £26.6 million, a rise of just about 5 per cent from 2018. And that’s a crying disgrace. For Farrow & Ball, with its eclectic palette, is a veritable British establishment.

Should you drove a Ford automobile round post-war Britain, or rode a Raleigh bicycle, it’s extremely seemingly you’ll have been exhibiting off the work of John Farrow and Richard Ball.

The pair met in Dorset in 1946 after they labored in a neighborhood clay pit. Farrow, a chemist by commerce who labored for a paint firm in Eire through the struggle, had at all times longed to make conventional colors with unique recipes. Ball, a former engineer, shared his imaginative and prescient, and collectively they constructed a manufacturing facility in Verwood, close to Bournemouth.

With its rejection of cheaper, acrylic paints in favour of sturdier, extra pure substances, it quickly began supplying Ford and Raleigh, in addition to the Admiralty and the Battle Workplace.

Over 70 years later, through a number of modifications of possession, Farrow & Ball has grown into an organization with annual gross sales of over £80 million, a 3rd of these abroad. And whereas it’s now recording losses — probably written on its stability sheet in Desire Purple, a shade named after their unique firm, Desire Paints — the agency, nonetheless primarily based in Dorset, continues to increase its vary of colors with their uncommon (some would possibly say pretentious) names and descriptions.

Take Elephant’s Breath, for instance. Which will sound like an unsubtle insult used to explain someone’s poor dental hygiene.

Many discover Farrow & Ball tough to work with, because it’s thinner than different paints and so requires extra coats. In the meantime, it’s continued to increase its vary of wacky hues (file picture)

However in line with Farrow & Ball, it’s an ‘uplifting mid grey’ with a ‘hint of magenta’ which may ‘become almost lilac in the cooler light of west-facing rooms’. In the meantime the ‘cheerful’ yellow often known as Babouche received its title from ‘the distinctive colour of the leather slippers worn by men in Morocco’. However in fact it did.

None of those achingly fashionable tones come low-cost. A 2.5 litre tin of white gloss will set you again £62 — £48 greater than a comparable tin of Dulux. However the further expense does offer you the nice and cozy and comforting data that your partitions are graced by the identical tones as David Cameron’s. The partitions of his backyard shed, that’s. (Sorry — ‘shepherd’s hut’.)

The £25,000 construction, the place the previous prime minister wrote his memoirs, was embellished by his spouse in Farrow & Ball’s Mouse’s Again, a ‘quiet grey brown’ named after the ‘fawny colour of the British field mouse’.

If you wish to observe his lead, however haven’t lately trousered an £800,000 deal in your autobiography, you’ll be able to nonetheless benefit from the Farrow & Ball life-style on a Dulux earnings — merely purchase a £four.95 tester pot of your required shade, take it to a DIY retailer and allow them to make you up a colour-matched pot.

Your decorator would possibly properly want the cheaper model. Many discover Farrow & Ball tough to work with, because it’s thinner than different paints and so requires extra coats.

David Cameron sitting on the steps of a cabin put in in his Cotswolds backyard, which was embellished by his spouse in Farrow & Ball’s Mouse’s Again, a ‘quiet grey brown’

This turned much more of a difficulty in 2010, when the corporate moved to water-based relatively than oil-based formulations, on the grounds of eco-friendliness.

Certainly, I as soon as noticed a painter’s shoulders stoop after I advised him my associate had ordered some Farrow & Ball for a job we have been having carried out. (It was a really small room, and I’d bought a kidney.)

‘That stuff’s a nightmare,’ he mentioned. Clearly he wasn’t alone in his response — in 2017 the agency had so as to add extra pigment to its paints to enhance their opacity.

In the meantime, it’s continued to increase its vary of wacky hues.

Final yr, for instance, it added one other 16 colors in collaboration with the Pure Historical past Museum, impressed by shades in a guide utilized by the well-known naturalist Charles Darwin. Certainly one of these is ‘Skimmed Milk White’.

In some way you simply knew Farrow & Ball wouldn’t do full fats.

Panting vole or pigeon? Take the shiny posse paint take a look at

Are you able to match Farrow & Ball’s description to the actual paint title?

1. ‘This cosy and nostalgic blue grey . . . is particularly suited for use in boot rooms.’

A: Seal

B: Pigeon

C: Rhino

2. ‘A quiet dark stone colour . . . its muted quality makes it . . . suited to studies.’

A: Broccoli Brown

B: Arresting Aubergine

C: Pure Parsnip

three. ‘A wonderful alternative to a pure white . . . A tiny hint of yellow pigment is the secret to its warm and reflective nature.’

A: Snow White

B: White Christmas

C: Jimmy White

four. ‘A timeless grey . . . particularly effective to ground kitchen islands and when used on the walls of smaller spaces to create a fabulously sullen yet warm room.’

A: Humble Hedeghog

B: Panting Vole

C: Mole’s Breath

5. ‘This light pastel tone is fresh and uncomplicated . . . when contrasted with All White for a gently playful feel.’

A: Markle Mauve

B: Peach Eugenie

C: Middleton Pink

6. ‘A totally unique look which makes it a statement colour when contrasted with shades as strong as Tanner’s Brown.’

A: Truculent Taupe

B: Churlish Inexperienced

C: Crass Fawn

7. ‘This timeless, deep and dramatic blue . . . sits as happily outside as it does in small dark rooms.’

A: Hague Blue

B: Main Blue

C. Howard blue

ANSWERS: 1: B, Pigeon. 2: A, Broccoli Brown. three: A, Snow White. four: C, Mole’s Breath. 5: C, Middleton Pink. 6: B, Churlish Inexperienced. 7: A, Hague Blue.