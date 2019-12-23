As Protests Rage, BJP Takes Out Pro-Citizenship Act March In Kolkata

The professional-Citizenship Act rally was taken out at the same time as protests continued in different components of Kolkata.

Kolkata:

Saffron flags dotted the streets of Kolkata as BJP nationwide working president JP Nadda kicked off an enormous rally in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act immediately. The four.5-kilometre march was undertaken to counter the continuing agitation in opposition to the controversial regulation since its passage in parliament earlier this month.

The march, which additionally noticed the participation of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, nationwide basic secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and get together chief Locket Chatterjee, commenced from Hind Cinema in central Kolkata this afternoon and can culminate at Shyambazar later within the day.

Footage of the march confirmed JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya waving BJP flags from an open-air car and shouting slogans as get together activists walked alongside. “We are taking out this march in a peaceful manner. The people have been misled. In West Bengal, the Chief Minister herself is troubling the people. She is causing unease among the people by telling them lies,” one other get together chief, Roopa Ganguly, advised information company ANI.

As soon as they attain Shyambazar, JP Nadda is predicted to ship a speech detailing the advantages of the Citizenship Modification Act.

The amended regulation, which goals to expedite citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been a significant flashpoint between the Trinamool Congress authorities and the BJP-led centre. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who maintains that she is not going to enable its implementation within the state, personally led a number of rallies to sentence the regulation over the previous few weeks.

In the meantime, scholar teams and Trinamool Congress activists continued protesting in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in different components of the town. Many college students at Bengal’s Jadavpur College confirmed black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who had come down for a convocation ceremony.

Over 20 folks have been killed in clashes over the Citizenship Modification Act to this point.

(With inputs from ANI)