As ratings drop, has Love Island lost its appeal?

After a number of months of anticipation, rumours and build-up, Love Island launched its long-awaited ‘winter’ collection on Sunday evening on ITV2.

The sixth season of the present marked the very first time Love Island has been broadcast in January along with its regular summertime slot, with the hope a winter version may replicate the present’s earlier scores success. It’s not a ridiculous thought – Love Island is without doubt one of the most watched reveals on tv and there’s a a lot wanted actuality TV hole in January after the much-missed Celeb Massive Brother closed its doorways in 2018.

Nonetheless, regardless of the shiny new villa, model new host and heavy publicity (some optimistic, some not so optimistic), Love Island opened to a mean of two.39 million – its lowest launch-night scores because the 2017 collection.

The figures are more likely to be disappointing to ITV executives who had been little question hoping for the present to match and even surpass 2019’s document three.three million.

However with winter Love Island following the identical magic components which has made it compulsive viewing for the final 5 years, why have the viewing figures so all of the sudden declined?

Love Island’s Eve and Jess Gale

It might be the familiarity of the format that has resulted within the drop – ‘winter’ Love Island has arguably performed it slightly too secure. Whereas the brand new collection and new time slot may have been an actual alternative to attempt one thing totally different (and possibly deal with a variety of its earlier criticism re: physique variety), our new Love Island 2020 solid look virtually precisely the identical as their predecessors, failing to supply something new or thrilling which can have resulted in a contact of viewer fatigue.

Winter Love Island could have additionally been hindered by the shorter break between collection; whereas we’re used to ready a 12 months for the following instalment of cracking on and mugging off, it’s solely been six months since Amber and Greg took the highest prize, and after a gruelling eight week collection which was on six nights per week it might be an excessive amount of too quickly to feed us one other collection.

Love Island’s failure to create long-lasting might be another excuse why long-term followers could also be switching off. Except for Tommy and Molly-Mae, and Curtis and Maura, not one of the from the final two collection have managed to face the check of time. Extra sceptical followers could now see the present serving extra as a platform for fame as a substitute of a spot the place individuals are truly on the lookout for love.

However the dip in viewing figures doesn’t essentially spell the start of the top for Love Island – removed from it, actually. Hardened Love Island followers will know that the primary episode of the collection is all the time probably the most boring, with a variety of the episode principally being admin – seeing who’s coupled up with who and whether or not any sparks are flying at this early stage.

The brand new collection additionally began on a Sunday versus its regular Monday evening opening slot, seeing it face off towards heavy-hitting dramas; sure, individuals who tune into Vera, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Louis Theroux docs are much less more likely to watch Love Island usually, however that doesn’t imply there’s not any overlap in any way.

It ought to be remembered that Love Island is favoured by a youthful viewers who could select to look at the collection on catch-up in their very own leisure: the in a single day figures imply barely much less when that 2.three million determine (which continues to be extremely robust for a digital channel) is more likely to rise vastly over the following few weeks.

With producers hinting that is set to be one of the dramatic and explosive collection, you in all probability shouldn’t write Love Island off simply but.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2