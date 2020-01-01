As the BBC’s Dracula terrifies millions of viewers, CHRISTOPHER STEVENS gives a five-star thumbs-up

Dracula

Pictured: Claes Bang as Dracula

On the primary day of Veganuary, my TV gave to me, twelve nuns a-bleeding, eleven bats a-feeding, ten ghouls a-shrieking, 9 corpses twitching, eight demons drooling, seven wolves a-howling, six crosses burning, 5 fin-ger-nails…

4 goblets of blood, three lifeless rats, two stakes by means of the guts and a vampire child in a nasty temper.

Good luck in case you have been making an attempt to surrender meat for the month.

Dracula (BBC1) was dripping with extra gore than a uncooked hamburger marinaded in pig’s blood and garnished with an eyeball.

And that was earlier than the Lord of the Undead decapitated Mom Superior Joanna Scanlan, sending a fountain of vermilion like a geyser throughout the altar of the convent chapel.

This was a Dracula to please horror film followers of all stripes. From the bone-chilling menace of Max Schreck within the silent traditional Nosferatu nearly 100 years in the past, to the sheer camp silliness of Hammer horror’s bosomy virgins, it paid homage to all of them.

Writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have carried out this earlier than, reinventing a Victorian masterpiece for a 21st century tv viewers, with Sherlock.

By taking all the weather they love most from all their favorite variations, the duo salute the previous whereas creating a wholly authentic imaginative and prescient.

Maybe in search of to fire up publicity, Gatiss and Moffat had introduced that this could be a homoerotic Dracula. It wasn’t within the first episode: Exuberantly camp, definitely, however not noticeably homosexual.

In actual fact, the script was lovingly sucking up strains from every kind of treasured films, feeding off the classics. When naive lawyer Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) lastly realised that his host at a distant Transylvanian fort meant to homicide him, he gasped: ‘You are a monster!’

‘And you are a lawyer,’ retorted the Rely (Claes Bang). ‘No person’s good.’

Any movie buff is aware of that gag is the punchline from Some Like It Scorching, which is no person’s thought of a vampire film.

When a nun armed with a crucifix and a wood stake tried to drive the darkish lord away from the cloister gates, she reminded him he couldn’t face up to the radiance of her Christian goodness.

‘Goodness has bought nothing to do with it,’ smirked Dracula, quoting Mae West.

Bang, certainly one of Denmark’s most excellent actors, was relishing each mouthful of his dialogue.

He started the 90-minute episode, the primary of three, in wig and make-up that made him look convincingly historical although nonetheless able to shifting like a bolt of lightning when he caught sight of a mirror in Harker’s baggage.

He was rejuvenated inside per week, because of a weight loss program of contemporary claret direct from the jugular, whereas the lawyer slept.

‘You do look relatively drained,’ the Rely sympathised to Harker. Most of the style’s traditions have been faithfully noticed – the key passage behind an ancestral portrait, the colony of screaming bats, the skeletal incubus on the bedside.

However Gatiss and Moffat gleefully turned others inside out, typically actually.

Vampires and werewolves are often separate species. However, as within the authentic novel, Dracula was capable of take the guise of a wolf – and turned up on all 4 paws on the convent to which Harker had fled.

Challenged to indicate himself by a daring nun, he tore his manner out of the wolf’s entrails, leered on the quivering sisters and lisped: ‘I do not learn about you, ladies, however I do love a little bit of fur.’

That daring nun (Dolly Wells) delivered the cleverest twist.

She launched herself as Sister Agatha, and he or she wasn’t noticeably godly – although a Bride of Christ, she described herself as ‘trapped in a loveless marriage for the sake of holding a roof over my head’.

When she interviewed Harker, who was decomposing earlier than our eyes, she introduced alongside a novice nun as a chaperone and claimed: ‘I am unable to be trusted round males.’

We guessed lengthy earlier than Harker that this novitiate was actually his fiancee Mina Murray (Morfydd Clark) in disguise.

What I definitely did not guess was that Sister Aggie was truly the vampire hunter Van Helsing.

Wells, beforehand recognized for her improvised sitcom Doll & Em, was a match at each step for Claes Bang.

This isn’t a manufacturing for delicate souls. There have been photographs of true horror: The broken-jointed corpses climbing out of their packing instances, the hollow-eyed child lurching forwards to feed on an impaled maiden, and most of all these fingernails… sliding off Harker’s palms like free orange peel.

Aarrghhh! One contact was particularly spectacular. In the entire hour-and-a-half, we did not hear a syllable of foul language – blasphemy, definitely, however no obscenities, no four-letter swearwords.

Dracula’s shocks have been way more savage than that.