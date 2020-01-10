As the craft beer landscape continues to shift, Dale’s Pale Ale gets a new look

Oskar Blues’ rebranded G’Knight imperial purple IPA (Offered by Hero Pictures/Dale’s Pale Ale)

Dale’s Pale Ale is all grown up.

The pioneering American pale ale born in Lyons is getting a contemporary new search for the primary time in additional than a decade as Oskar Blues Brewery overhauls its craft beer cans, packaging and emblem.

Don’t fear. You gained’t unintentionally stroll previous Dale’s on the retailer — it nonetheless is available in a signature blue can with purple and white accents. However total, you’ll discover an easier, extra streamlined look.

“Just like anything, being a guy who’s turning 51, everything needs a tuneup once in a while,” mentioned Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis.

Gone are the mountains and the phrases “Rocky Mountain Pale Ale.” The whimsical “Oskar Blues Brewery” font has additionally been cleaned up and reworked into an easier-to-read emblem, located on an oblong protect on the backside of the can.

You’ll see new cans and packaging for Oskar Blues’ different beers, too. Outdated Chub, the brewery’s Scotch ale, now dons a blue, inexperienced and purple Scottish tartan. Mama’s Little Yella Pils, the Bohemian Pilsner, has been given a retro, 1970s vibe in orangish-yellow, whereas the G’Knight Imperial Pink IPA has a easy inexperienced motif that includes a forest of timber.

Although the colours, fonts and backgrounds differ throughout the cans, all of them share the identical normal design. The beer’s title is entrance and middle, whereas the brand new Oskar Blues emblem options prominently on the underside third of the can, accompanied by a wrap-around, horizontal stripe with stars.

“We wanted to brighten the packaging and give it a little more of a consistent thread throughout, all the while, you’ll notice each can has its own individual personality,” Katechis mentioned.

The rebranding challenge, which took a couple of yr to finish, was carried out fully in-house, led by Senior Graphic Designer Terry Kishiyama and Affiliate Artistic Director Matt Lowber.

The brand new look ought to assist clear up any confusion about who makes these beers (as a result of Dale’s Pale Ale is so common, shoppers typically mistakenly imagine “Dale’s” is the title of the brewery) and assist the beers stand out in an more and more crowded craft beer market.

In fact, as with all main inventive endeavor, it took a whole lot of debate to hash out the brand new designs (as you may need guessed, there have been plenty of discussions held over beers). Ultimately, nevertheless, Katechis says it was a collaborative course of that took under consideration Oskar Blues’ historical past and values whereas setting the brewery up for achievement within the face of fixing client preferences and elevated competitors.

Aluminum cans for Dales Pale Ale are on the Oskar Blues brewery in Longmont on Oct. three, 2017.

(Matthew Jonas/Occasions-Name)

Altering methods

The redesign course of is reflective of broader adjustments at Oskar Blues, which has matured in its personal proper since its founding in 1997, says Katechis, who began brewing beer in 2002. The brewery — which you’ll typically discover described as “irreverent” — incorporates extra suggestions from shoppers, retailers and distributors into its decision-making course of as of late, which wasn’t at all times the case.

Working example: Within the early days, retailers and distributors typically requested Oskar Blues to make one thing just a little lighter than Dale’s Pale Ale, a daring, hoppy beer. The brewery’s response? An eight% Scotch ale referred to as Outdated Chub.

“Once Old Chub hit the market, those voices started coming at us more and more, ‘Hey, you guys have a Scotch ale, which no one’s doing, and basically a big IPA that you’re calling a pale ale in a can. Can you give us something a little bit lighter?’” Katechis recalled.

Not one to acquiesce, the brewery adopted up with G’Knight, an eight.7% imperial purple IPA.

“We were really taking the position of challenging what was acceptable in the marketplace, and that’s how we approached it, right or wrong,” says Katechis.

Right now, although, the brewery is extra open to contemplating traits and altering client tastes. (And sure, Oskar Blues lastly did reply these requires one thing just a little lighter — the brewery launched Pinner, a four.9% session IPA, in 2015.)

“We kinda had to get over ourselves a little bit,” says Katechis. “We have to be more considerate and more responsive to our retailers’ needs and wants and desires — it has just gotten way too competitive.”

A particular 15th anniversary design of Dale’s Pale Ale from 2017.

(Matthew Jonas, Occasions-Name)

Innovation and experimentation

After years of exponential progress led largely by Dale’s Pale Ale, gross sales of Oskar Blues’ core beers plateaued roughly two years in the past, in line with Katechis. Out of necessity, the corporate started to focus extra on innovation and experimentation, creating new and totally different beers — and different drinks — to stay aggressive.

That innovation led to common new merchandise like Can-O-Bliss, a sequence of rotating IPAs, and Wild Basin, a line of onerous seltzers. Oskar Blues additionally developed One-y, a hazy IPA with 100 energy.

The brewery has labored onerous to take care of a stability between staying true to itself and responding to client calls for, Katechis says. To date, that work has paid off: Katechis mentioned the brewery had a “remarkable” yr in 2019.

“We are all slowly becoming and growing up into beverage companies,” mentioned Katechis, who lives in Longmont. “In a time where craft was kind of leveling off, it gave us this inflection point to really look inside of ourselves and have an opportunity of a second life and a new phase of our company.”

The shifting world of craft beer additionally performed a job in Katechis’ 2015 determination to promote a majority stake in Oskar Blues to Fireman Capital Companions, a Boston-based non-public fairness agency. The corporate created the Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective, a bunch of seven breweries situated throughout the nation, together with Oskar Blues, to raised compete with large names like Molson Coors and AB InBev (which makes Budweiser and different manufacturers).

“We saw what was happening in the marketplace and we felt like we were the size of brewery that could’ve gotten caught right in the middle and not been able to compete at that next level,” Katechis mentioned. “We knew we were going to have to compete with (AB InBev). They were buying up craft breweries, they were getting all the retail space, they could soak up margin and operate more efficiently than we ever could. It was coming at us from companies that were 100 times larger than us.”

Beneath the Canarchy umbrella, the breweries can operate extra like a big firm, although the collective nonetheless pales compared to AB InBev, which sells 120 occasions extra beer by quantity, in line with the Brewers Affiliation. Collectively, the Canarchy group has better geographical attain, can get higher offers on uncooked supplies and advantages from consolidated programs and capabilities starting from accounting to gross sales, Katechis mentioned.

Dale’s Pale Ale’s can design circa 2003. (Offered by Oskar Blues)

(It’s value noting that the Brewers Affiliation nonetheless considers Canarchy a small, impartial U.S. craft brewer due to its manufacturing quantity — 421,219 barrels in 2018, the newest figures accessible — and since it’s not owned by a bigger beverage alcohol trade member.)

On a extra private degree, Katechis realized he wanted to plan for Oskar Blues’ future, and he felt just like the crew at Fireman Capital Companions understood and shared his values.

“Not one of my four children was showing any interest of being in this business,” he mentioned. “I owned 100 percent of the company and I really did not have a succession plan.”

Right now, Katechis nonetheless performs an advisory function in Canarchy and weighs in on advertising selections, however shouldn’t be concerned in day-to-day enterprise operations.

In fact, his title is on the can of Oskar Blues’ hottest beer. He stays one of many brewery’s largest champions because it fees boldly forward into an ever-changing beverage panorama.

“I’m passionately involved and I care about this thing — I don’t wanna say more than anyone else, but I’ve been around longer than anyone else and I keep showing up and I keep enjoying what I do,” he mentioned.

Subscribe to our new meals publication, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drinks information despatched straight to your inbox.