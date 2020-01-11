Asaduddin Owaisi Helps Clear Traffic After Rally Against CAA In Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi seen (in gray apparel) clearing site visitors after taking out a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his celebration employees have been on Friday seen managing the site visitors in Hyderabad after a rally carried out by the celebration led to congestion on the street.

The leaders and employees of AIMIM had taken out a large “Tiranga Yatra” in Shashtripuram to mark their protest towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act and Nationwide Register of Residents on Friday.

Mr Owaisi mentioned that the march was not finished for politics.

“It is not politics, it is the tricolour (flag) which is the strength of the country. We took out Tiranga Yatra and will also do so in future because we want to tell those who hold the tricolour but chant slogans in praise of Nathu Ram Godse that we took the tricolour from them to show that we have to fulfill the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar,” Owaisi advised ANI.

He mentioned that everybody needs to be pleased that folks have been holding tri-colours on the streets of Hyderabad.

“Under democracy, protest is my fundamental right. I have freedom of expression… the Supreme Court said that the internet is also a fundamental right. Now we trust Constitution and we are using it to protest. What the court decides we will accept and see,” he added.