Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At General Bipin Rawat On “De-Radicalisation” Remark

Dalits and Muslims are being lynched, Asaduddin Owaisi stated (File)

Hyderabad:

Hitting out on the Chief of Defence Workers Gen Bipin Rawat who stated de-radicalisation camps are working within the nation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned who would deradicalise attackers of Muslims and Dalits.

Talking at a public assembly at Adilabad on Thursday evening, the Hyderabad MP stated de-radicalisation is required for individuals who lynch and kill harmless Dalits and Muslims.

“I need to inform the chief of Defence Workers, Common Saab, if you wish to deradicalise, then pay attention, you first learn the Juvenile Act. IPC will not be relevant to youngsters. What sort of de-radicalistion you’re speaking about,” he stated.

“Common Saab says that they are going to carry new regulation to deradicalise youngsters. Meerut SP says in Muslim localities that they (Muslims) eat right here and sing songs in favour of Pakistan. He says go to Pakistan. Who will de-radicalise such SPs. Dalits and Muslims are being lynched. Who will de- radicalise these attackers?,” the AIMIM chief stated.

Common Rawat on Thursday in an tackle on the Raisina Dialogue, stated de-radicalisation camps are working within the nation because it was essential to isolate people who find themselves utterly radicalised.