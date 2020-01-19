Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At RSS Chief Over “Two-Child Policy” Suggestion

“When I speak about unemployment, they say I give inflammatory speeches,” Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned. (File)

Hyderabad:

Hitting out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his proposal to make the two-child norm in India necessary, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the NDA authorities did not even deal with the unemployment downside within the final 5 years.

Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district on Saturday, within the run as much as the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP mentioned, “Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy. They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in last five-and-half-years. Now, RSS is talking about two-child policy.”

Noting that 60 per cent of the nation’s inhabitants is under the age of 40, Mr Owaisi alleged that the centre failed to supply jobs to younger folks.

“In 2018, 36 unemployed youth committed suicide every day. Shame on you.. And you talk of (law for) two children. You failed to prevent 36 children from committing suicide. I have more than two children,” Mr Owaisi mentioned.

Recalling that PM Modi had as soon as talked about offering two crore jobs yearly, the AIMIM chief mentioned, “When I speak about unemployment, they say I give inflammatory speeches.”

“You are running the government, not me and hence I will ask the question and you answer.. RSS asks to control the population of Muslims. They will not talk of providing employment and when I question,” he added.