“Asaduddin Owaisi Is A Broker Of Muslim Votes,” Says BJP Leader

Bharatiya Janata Celebration MP Arvind Dharmapuri calls Asaduddin Owaisi a “clown”.

Bharatiya Janata Celebration MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri referred to as AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi a “clown” and likewise mentioned that he’s a “broker of Muslim votes”.

Mr Dharmapuri had earlier mentioned that he’ll grasp the AIMIM chief by crane and shave his beard and ship it to Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao.

“You (Asaduddin Owaisi) look like a clown so you will be hung upside down. Clowns do this in circuses. You are a broker of Muslim votes. Earlier Congress used to pay you more for your brokerage, now TRS pays more,” Mr Dharampuri was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Earlier, the BJP MP had mentioned, “Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you that I will hang you upside down by a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it to the Chief Minister KCR.”

“Asaduddin should remember that Nizamabad belongs to BJP. Nine years ago his brother Akbaruddin was stabbed several times and shot by a well-known person known to them. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years,” mentioned Mr Kumar.