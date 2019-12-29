Ashish, Satish Secure Spots In Men’s Boxing Squad For Olympic Qualifiers

Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg) and veteran Satish Kumar ( 91kg) booked their locations within the Indian males’s boxing squad for subsequent 12 months’s Olympic qualifiers, whereas comeback man Vikas Krishan (69kg) superior to the finals on the opening day of the trials in Bengaluru on Sunday. Ashish defeated reigning nationwide champion and South Asian Video games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana in a unanimous verdict to be assured of a spot within the squad for the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers in China, scheduled from February three to 14.

Satish, a Commonwealth and Asian Video games medallist, booked his berth with a cut up verdict overcome Narender.

Becoming a member of the 2 was Sachin Kumar, who claimed the 81kg spot with a victory over Brijesh Yadav. The 81kg division was to function Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan too however he has been suspended for a 12 months after failing a dope take a look at.

In different outcomes, Commonwealth Video games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan, who stop the skilled circuit after an damage breakdown earlier this 12 months, moved into the ultimate with a unanimous win over Ashish Kulheria.

The recently-crowned South Asian Video games champion will face Duryodhan Negi within the ultimate on Monday. Negi defeated Naveen Boora in a cut up choice.

One other CWG gold-winner Gaurav Solanki (57kg) too superior to the ultimate by getting the higher of Kavinder Singh Bisht, an Asian silver-medallist and a world quarterfinalist. He gained on a cut up choice.

Subsequent up for Solanki is Mohammed Hussamuddin, a CWG bronze-medallist, who edged previous former youth world champion Sachin Siwach. Siwach had gained a gold on the South Asian Video games earlier this month.

Within the 91kg class, Naveen Kumar gained his preliminary bout in opposition to Gaurav Chauhan in a cut up choice to arrange a ultimate conflict with CWG bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar.

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have already claimed their place within the group after successful medals on the world championships in September.

Whereas Panghal claimed a path-breaking silver, Kaushik introduced dwelling a bronze, fulfilling the standards for choice set by the Boxing Federation of India.