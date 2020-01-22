Ashleigh Barty Breezes Into Next Round At Windswept Australian Open

World primary Ashleigh Barty made gentle of windy situations to achieve the Australian Open third spherical in entrance of an adoring dwelling crowd on Wednesday. The French Open champion took simply 66 minutes to dismantle Slovenia’s Polona Hercog, successful 6-1, 6-Four with out dropping any service video games at Rod Laver Enviornment. “A clean match today — I’m really happy to get out of that one,” mentioned Barty, who wanted three units to see off Lesia Tsurenko within the first spherical. “It was very different end to end, I think the wind was a massive factor particularly with the new ball,” she added.

“Polona’s got the ability to blow you off the court but once I got my opportunities I was able to take them.”

Barty, 23, reached the quarter-finals final yr — her finest outcome on the Australian Open, which hasn’t seen a house ladies’s winner since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

It got here initially of a breakthrough season when she gained Roland Garros and reached the fourth spherical at Wimbledon and the US Open, equalling or bettering her finest efficiency at every event.