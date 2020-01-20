Child makes three!

Ashley Graham has given beginning to her first little one with husband Justin Ervin on Saturday. The couple welcomed a child boy, with the supermodel making the announcement on her Instagram Story on Monday.

She wrote:

“At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Too candy!!

Associated: Ashley Graham Says She & Her Husband Get REAL Attractive Whereas Praying

” width=”1200″> Child’s right here! / (c) Ashley Graham/Instagram Story

These have been all the small print given, and we will’t wait to seek out out extra!

As you’ll recall, the 32-year-old and her husband broke the blissful information by way of Instagram on August 14 as they celebrated 9 years of wedded bliss. The mannequin wrote a candy sentiment to go together with their announcement video:

“9 years in the past at this time, I married the love of my life. It has been the very best journey with my favourite particular person on the earth! At this time, we’re feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to rejoice with our GROWING FAMILY! Joyful anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even higher. 😘“

On his web page, Ervin wrote an identical notice praising his spouse and child momma:

“To my perpetually love and my each day inspiration. Joyful anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have performed out like a lifetime. I suppose it’s as a result of my life actually began when you got here into it. Now that we’ve made a life collectively, let’s make a life collectively. I really like you and I really like us. All of us…”

All through her being pregnant, the momma-to-be shared loads of snaps to Insta for us all to take pleasure in, from child bump pics to stretch mark selfies, and extra. We completely cherished watching Ash and Justin doc their journey to changing into mother and father!!

The expectant mother and father celebrated the approaching beginning of their child boy with household and mates at an EPIC child bathe in November. Partying at The Foundry in New York, their co-ed bash included a visitor checklist with the likes of Gayle King and Derek Blasberg, and was full with piercings, manicures, tattoos, and child onesie adorning.

To a joyous crowd, the Fairly Huge Deal podcast host exclaimed:

“Thank you so much. This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas! … If you haven’t gotten your ears pierced or a tattoo, you have to do that. There’s so much food, there’s a big cake that’s bigger than the one at our wedding that we’re gonna cut. But again, thank you for your prayers, your support. We can’t raise this baby boy without all of you, and we’re so excited to do it with all of you.”

Congrats to oldsters Ashley and Justin on the candy new addition!

Hoping their infant is blissful and wholesome!

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube.]