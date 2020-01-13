Ashley McBryde – “Martha Divine”

Ashley McBryde launched her wonderful debut album, Lady Going Nowhere , again in 2018, and we named her one of many Finest New Artists to return out of that yr. A pair months in the past, she was named the New Artist Of The 12 months on the Nation Music Awards, and she or he's gearing as much as launch her sophomore album this spring.

A brand new single from it, “One Night Standards,” got here out final fall, and immediately she’s sharing one other one known as “Martha Divine,” a roiling nation revenge story with just a little twist. As a substitute of being embroiled in a love affair herself, McBryde units her sights on her father's mistress. “Martha Divine / You put your hands on the wrong damn man this time,” McBryde sings within the refrain. “Jezebel, you're bound for hell / But evidently the devil's busy so I moved you up in line.” Pay attention under.