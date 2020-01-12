Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal call off engagement, she says ‘I left Ashmit, I had…

Residence / TV / Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal name off engagement, she says ‘I left Ashmit, I had to take that step’

Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, who obtained engaged in 2017, have parted methods. The 2 actors confirmed the information of their break-up to The Instances Of India.

Maheck informed the newspaper that it was she who ended their five-year-long relationship. “I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out,” she mentioned. Ashmit, too, admitted that they’d referred to as it quits however refused to disclose any additional particulars. “It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment,” he mentioned.

In line with a supply, it has been just a few months since Ashmit and Maheck broke up. “They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways,” the insider revealed.

In August 2017, Ashmit popped the query to Maheck at a restaurant, whereas they have been having fun with a romantic vacation in Spain. In an interview with Bombay Instances, Maheck had mentioned that she had not seen Ashmit’s proposal coming in any respect. She mentioned, “I was so surprised, that I laughed out loud. Since we were not sure which finger – right or left – the ring should be worn on, we paused for a while. He then went down on his knees and the entire restaurant cheered for us. It was a very romantic proposal.”

Ashmit and Maheck had introduced their engagement by sharing footage of the proposal on Instagram, however the posts have now been deleted.

Ashmit, who made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha in 2003, has appeared in various movies together with Homicide, Dil Diya Hai and Combat Membership. He was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss four. Maheck, in the meantime, was the primary runner-up of Bigg Boss 5. She has acted in movies like Nayee Padosan and Needed.

