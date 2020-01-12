Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal split: Couple call off engagement ending 5 years of relationship

Ashmit Patel, Maheck ChahalInstagram

Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have parted methods ending their 5-year lengthy relationship. The couple had been dwelling in collectively since their engagement in August 2017. Nonetheless, variations cropped up between the 2 a few months again and the couple determined to go separate methods.

In August 2017, Ashmit had proposed to Maheck throughout their romantic vacation in Spain and the actress had accepted his proposal. The couple then had determined to get married in a 12 months however issues did not go as they’d deliberate. There have been sure issues of their relationship that made Ashmit and Maheck push their marriage ceremony a bit additional. The 2 tried to save lots of their relationship however in useless and parted methods on a tragic observe.

“They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways,” a supply was quoted as saying by Bombay Instances.

Ashmit Patel, Maheck ChahalInstagram

Maheck Chahal too admitted that she had a break up with Ashmit Patel and advised the day by day, “I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out.” Ashmit, on his half, too confirmed that they’re not collectively and requested the media to provide them their personal area.

“It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment,” Ashmit mentioned.

A few years in the past, when Ashmit was requested about his relationship with Maheck, he had mentioned that they’d been figuring out one another for 14 years and step by step developed emotions for one another.

Ashmit Patel, Maheck ChahalInstagram

“We’ve been acquaintances for 14 years, and when Maheck moved back from Norway around three years ago, she joined the same gym that I went to. In this fast-paced world, it’s great to have someone to unwind with. I am blessed I found a co-star and partner in her,” Ashmit had advised a web based portal.

However the two would not have anticipated the way in which they headed for a splitsville.