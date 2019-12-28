Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Lead Jaipur March Against Centre’s Policies

The flag march began from Shaheed Smarak and reached the occasion’s state headquarters

Jaipur:

Congress employees led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot took out a flag march in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Saturday to protest towards the “anti-people” insurance policies of the BJP-led Central authorities.

The occasion had determined to take out a flag march elevating ”Save India, Save Structure” slogans towards the insurance policies of the Centre on its 135th basis day.

On the headquarters, occasion state president Pilot hoisted the Congress flag and everybody took oath of the Preamble of the Structure.

Addressing the occasion, Mr Pilot known as upon occasion employees to take the problem of ”Save India” among the many individuals. He stated, “We have to reach people with the Save India message. In the times to come, we have to show that the Constitution is supreme.”

Mr Pilot stated the Congress authorities accomplished one 12 months within the state and has fulfilled the guarantees it had made whereas additionally exhorting that the occasion has to work taking cognisance of public sentiment.

Chief Minister Gehlot stated the Congress occasion has a protracted historical past of 134 years and sacrifice has been a practice of the occasion.

He stated, “Fascist people have come to power wearing a mask of democracy. But, the people have recognised them, which is why BJP is losing power in states one after the other.”

The senior chief stated the whole occasion is united below the management of the occasion’s interim president Sonia Gandhi towards the “wrong policies” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP authorities on the Centre.

The occasion noticed participation of a number of MLAs, ministers and numerous occasion employees.