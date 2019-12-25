Ashoke Dinda’s Suspension A Chance For Another Bowler To Shine: Arun Lal

Terming his absence “unfortunate”, Bengal coach Arun Lal on Wednesday mentioned senior pacer Ashoke Dinda’s suspension for misconduct is a chance for an additional younger gun to money in and make it rely of their Ranji Trophy fixture towards Andhra. On the eve of the Elite group A fixture, former India quick bowler Dinda was axed from the squad after he hurled abuses at bowling coach Ranadeb Bose throughout coaching. Dinda has had disciplinary points prior to now and the Cricket Affiliation of Bengal (CAB) was pressured to drop him this time.

“It’s not a negative thing. It’s an opportunity to find the next Dinda. Some young man comes and takes five wickets and suddenly the whole balance changes. You want that to happen,” Lal mentioned after the day’s play.

Bengal rode opener Abhishek Raman’s unbeaten 110 to succeed in 241/four at shut of play towards Andhra.

“It’s worthwhile to have that reserve bench. When any person will get unfit or not out there for some cause, it is an important alternative for Bengal cricket.

“After all it is unlucky that Dinda will not be there. He would have been taking part in nevertheless it’s CAB’s resolution. However the sport goes on.”

The 35-year-old, who has performed in 13 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals for India, had earlier threatened to not play for Bengal after being ignored for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy squad.