Ashutosh Gowariker to Priyanka Chopra: ‘I don’t know how you got the Best Actress award’ [Throwback]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are definitely two stunning and proficient actresses and proud ‘Miss World’ titleholders as nicely. Though the 2 girls are thought-about actresses from two completely different eras, there was a time when filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker insulted Priyanka on a public platform for Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ashutosh Gowariker and Priyanka ChopraArchana Sadanand/Varinder Chawla/Getty Photographs

It was throughout 2009 IIFA awards when Priyanka had gained the Greatest Actress award for her efficiency in Trend. Aishwarya too was nominated in the identical class for Jodha Akhar, directed by Ashutosh. Nonetheless, Priyanka walked away with the award and it didn’t go down nicely with the filmmaker.

Moments after PeeCee had collected her award and returned to her seat, Ashutosh went up the stage to just accept Greatest Director award for Jodha Akbar. To everybody’s shock, the very first thing Ashutosh uttered after grabbing the mic was, “Priyanka I love you, but I don’t know how you got the award for Best Actress when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar.”

After making the controversial assertion, the director could have realised that he went a little bit too far, and in an try to dilute the state of affairs, he had mentioned, “Maybe it is because you are very hard-working and she is a natural”. He had even dragged Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan in his speech by saying that even the veteran actress was asking him the identical factor.

Livid Priyanka gave Abhishek-Aishwarya’s after-event get together a miss

Submit this, Priyanka reportedly gave a miss to the after-event get together that was held at Abhishek Bachchan and his spouse Aishwarya’s suite. Nonetheless, the Bajirao Mastani actress was discreet sufficient to not remark at the moment however was apparently livid at Ashutosh Gowariker for questioning her expertise at a public platform and had shared her displeasure with a lot of her shut associates.

Jaya Bachchan’s clarification

Whereas the director’s surprising feedback had stirred plenty of controversies then, loads was talked about he “unnecessarily” dragging Jaya into the matter. Nonetheless, Jaya had later clarified that she really wished him to boost the problem.

“First of all it is being presumed that Ashutosh unnecessarily mentioned my name regarding Aishwarya’s omission from the awards. The fact is, I suggested he bring up the question on stage at IIFA. We were discussing why Aishwarya has not been given any award for Jodha Akbar and I suggested Ashutosh bring up the matter. So when he mentioned my name he wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Jaya had instructed IANS. Nonetheless, she had additionally mentioned that she had no objection in Priyanka profitable the award, however puzzled why Aishwarya’s efficiency was ignored.