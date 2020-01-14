Ashwin Schools User Who Tries To Troll Him For Environment-Friendly Tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted on Monday concerning the smog in Chennai brought on by the burning of outdated possessions on the event of Bhogi, the primary day of Pongal pageant. “Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it’s worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions,” the off-spinner tweeted. “There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand,” he added.

Whereas some customers praised him for elevating the difficulty, a number of criticised him for the tweet, with many asking why solely traditions have to be modified to assist the surroundings when different choices can be found.

Huge smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, whole nostril getting blocked and black discharges later within the day. I’m not positive if it is value spoiling the planet additional within the identify of traditions. There needs to be a technique to educate everybody and make them perceive — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

One such consumer tried to troll Ashwin, asking him to take public transport as an alternative of a automotive.

“Ya u r right…pls stop using car..go by public transport..will you?” he tweeted in response to Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin, nonetheless, maintained his calm and got here up with a humble response.

“I will take your advice and act on it in a way that’s environment friendly,” he replied.

I’ll take your recommendation and act on it in a means that is surroundings pleasant — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

The consumer refused to again down. “Good…it is the responsibility of every citizen including celebrities,” he tweeted.

Once more, Ashwin had a reply prepared for the troll.

“I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn’t make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it’s not my prerogative. So to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought,” he tweeted.

I by no means claimed to be a celeb, I play a sport I like and that does not make me any totally different. As for the opposite so known as well-liked individuals, it is not my prerogative. So to have a go at me together with your preconceived notions must be given a second thought. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Ashwin has a popularity of interacting with followers on Twitter in addition to participating in some witty banter. When a fan requested him earlier which batsmen he was planning to Mankad on this yr’s version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he responded saying “Anyone that goes out of the crease”.