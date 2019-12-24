Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani adds $16.5 billion to his fortune in 2019

Mukesh Ambani helped his youthful brother Anil Ambani to repay debt owed to Sweden’s Ericsson













It has been an excellent yr for Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani because the enterprise tycoon added $16.5 billion to his wealth in 2019 – essentially the most in Asia – taking his whole internet price to $60.eight billion.

Mukesh Ambani is the 12th richest particular person on this planet, with round $61 billion of internet price as of Tuesday.

The latest constant rise in RIL’s shares costs is a significant motive up to now one yr. Knowledge from the Nationwide Inventory Change (NSE) reveals that mentioned that RIL’s share value rose by over 41 per cent up to now one yr.

On Tuesday, its shares closed at Rs 1,544.50, decrease by Rs 26.90 or 1.71 per cent from its earlier shut.

RelianceReuters

Up to now few years, the corporate has considerably diversified its enterprise with its disruptive entry into the telecom section with Jio, then into the broadband providers with Jio Giga Fiber.

The group has additionally strengthened it is retail presence and would quickly enter the e-commerce section giving a tricky competitors to the incumbents Amazon and Flipkart.

The listing of the world’s richest people is topped by Invoice Gates with a internet price of $113 billion, aided by an addition of $22.four billion this yr.

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma’s (19th richest) internet price rose by $11.three billion whereas Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the second richest particular person on this planet, misplaced $13.2 billion.

(With inputs from IANS.)