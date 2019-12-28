Asif Panjwani’s song Mere Bhaijaan is no less than a birthday gift to Salman Khan

“Mere Bhaijaan” has acquired overwhelming response after it launched. This tune is one in all Asif’s favorite observe specifically because it belongs to the “Soul full Music” style and is devoted to the tremendous star Salman Khan. The tune is penned by Sahil Hashmi and S Ismail and describes the love in the direction of Salman Khan and his Altruism. Mere Bhaijaan has been sung by Ahmad Shaad Safwi. It has turned out to be an immediate sensation amongst the youth.

Mere Bhaijaan stars Jason, who has final seen enjoying Salman’s youthful self within the movie Tubelight. Salman has an enormous fan base which isn’t confined to any age group and particularly he’s beloved by the youngsters on the most. The tune depicts the attractive relation between a boy who admires Salman khan and his pure, harmless love for him.

Mere Bhaijaan is a courteous endeavour to painting the endearment of a child who was named Salman by his dad and mom in the direction of his idol Salman Khan “The Superstar”. The attention-grabbing factor is that he shares the identical birthday as his idol which falls on 27th December. The magic of his affection & craze for Salman Bhaijaan is boundless. God himself is so happy that he endows little Salman with a lovely compassionate coronary heart identical to Bhaijaan.

Music Director Asif Panjwani mentioned, ” This song conveys that love is bridge between you and everything. Salman Khan’s birthday is a national celebration because of his contribution to the nation in a compassionate and helpful way. He not only comes in the list of super star but also hold an appellation of social worker. So basically, this is a birthday song which is dedicated to Salman Khan and his noble deeds.”

Asif has bagged some superb songs of bollywood movies which viewers will witness quickly in new yr.

Tune hyperlink – https://youtu.be/JVuHgJWhbis