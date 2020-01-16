Ask Amy: My boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend still texts him

Expensive Amy: My boyfriend and I’ve been collectively for 3 months. We often speak about our future collectively, however there’s one factor getting in the best way.

His ex, whom he broke up with almost eight months in the past, continues to textual content him.

At first it was nothing to fret about — it was merely texts arranging for when she would ship him funds of cash she owed him.

Recently, messages are available in almost each day, saying issues like, “I’m having a bad day, please answer this when you see it. I don’t know who else makes me feel safe.” Or, “I can’t wait to be with you again, baby.”

He has been very open with me about the entire thing, letting me learn his messages to her and telling me each time she texts him.

He by no means solutions her texts except it’s about cash, however his large coronary heart will get in the best way when she tries to control him into speaking to her.

I would like so badly to textual content her myself and inform her to depart him alone, besides I do know that might be overstepping, and would possibly imply that he would now not get his cash repaid.

He says he’ll block her on all platforms when she has repaid him.

I fear that she could by no means pay him again the overall quantity as a way to all the time have a purpose to speak to him.

— The New Girlfriend

Expensive Girlfriend: Your boyfriend is doing the best factor by being clear with you about these textual content messages. The draw back of him being so open with you is that you’ve taken on this drama.

You shouldn’t contact her. To start with, this isn’t your small business. You don’t personal this man; you don’t have the best to inform somebody to not contact him.

It does appear to me, nonetheless, that an “I can’t wait to be with you again, baby” message must be met with a one-time “We have broken up. It’s time for you to move on” message (from him).

If he’s even passively stringing her alongside till she repays him, then he’s being virtually as manipulative as she is.

You don’t point out what sum of money remains to be owed, however your boyfriend ought to let his ex proceed to pay her debt, after which he ought to contemplate stopping all contact — when she nonetheless has a minimal quantity left to pay. Forgiving that final cost is likely to be in everybody’s greatest curiosity.

Expensive Amy: Our son-in-law “Steve’s” stepfather, “Tom,” is a person with whom my husband and I’ve had a cautious however cordial relationship for a few years.

Over the previous 12 months, Steve and Tom have had a significant falling out and Tom is banned from having any contact or relationship with Steve and his household (our daughter and grandkids). We help Steve’s stand on this, since there was a troubled relationship between them for a few years.

Tom and his spouse “Martha” (Steve’s mom) are having marital points, however stay collectively for now.

All of us dwell in the identical city and have accomplished many joint household gatherings (birthdays, holidays, and so forth.) collectively through the years, till this current rift.

Now Martha joins household social gatherings alone, so we have now had no interactions with Tom for over a 12 months.

Quickly Steve, our daughter and the grandkids are transferring out of state.

We aren’t positive methods to proceed to help Steve’s household, by not socializing with Tom as soon as they’re gone. We now have all the time had a very good relationship with Martha.

Now that Steve and household aren’t current, ought to we proceed to exclude Tom?

What do we are saying to Martha once we invite her to gatherings, or if she invitations us to her home the place Tom is likely to be current?

— It’s Sophisticated

Expensive Sophisticated: “Steve” is effectively inside his rights to exclude his stepfather and to ask that you just additionally exclude him if Steve and household will probably be current in your house.

Steve doesn’t get to insist that you have to additionally exclude his stepfather when Steve just isn’t even within the state, nonetheless.

You need to behave in a manner that the majority honors your impartial relationship with “Martha.”

Expensive Amy: Ouch! I assumed you had been a bit of too powerful on “K in Colorado” the older man who’s pissed off as a result of so many individuals assume he’s his son’s grandfather. I hope you might be rethinking your reply to him.

— Stung

Expensive Stung: “K” used his frustration over this as a justification for belittling an obese girl, in his son’s presence. I feel he wanted a actuality examine.

